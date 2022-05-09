News Monitor wins Sweepstakes Award in NDNA Better Newspaper Contest

The News Monitor, which serves Richland County, North Dakota, and its surrounding area, won 34 awards in the North Dakota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest. Winners were announced Friday, May 6 in Bismarck at NDNA’s annual convention. The awards are for work done in 2021.
The News Monitor also earned the Sweepstakes Award in its circulation division. The newspaper earned a score of 2,100 with four first place wins, 12 second place wins, 17 third place wins and two honorable mentions.
“What an honor for the Daily News and News Monitor to receive so many awards from the North Dakota Newspaper Association,” Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “I am proud of my staff to be listed as the sweepstakes winner in each newspaper’s category. This past year brought many changes and challenges to both publications, yet we proved with dedication and commitment, both publications are the best of the best. I would like to give a special congratulations to our Rookie Reporter of the Year, Robert Wanek Jr.”
“We are thrilled to earn awards in numerous categories and it speaks to the hard work, talent and dedication of our staff throughout the year,” Managing Editor Carrie McDermott said. “In addition to the excitement of the awards presentations, the annual newspaper conference is a chance to learn from our colleagues across North Dakota. We share ideas and opportunities to increase readership and suggest ways to collaborate with each other while continuing to provide immediate and accurate coverage to our communities. I’m especially proud of our Sports Editor, Robert Wanek Jr., for being awarded Rookie of the Year for the entire state. His dedication and passion for sports is exemplary, showing in the coverage he does, both in print and digital, and we are thankful he’s part of our team.”
Daily News, in addition to earning third place for general excellence, also brought home the Sweepstakes Award for its circulation division, earning 3,825 points for 19 first place awards, 14 second place awards, 16 third place awards and six honorable mentions among news, photography and advertising.
A staff highlight was Daily News Sports Editor Robert Wanek Jr. earning the Rookie of the Year Award. The judge’s comments were shared at the conference: “There’s nothing boring or boilerplate about Robert’s writing – he draws you in and keeps you there. This writer has a great future ahead of him, and readers are lucky to have such a talent.”
News Monitor news and photo awards are:
First place for agriculture series with stories by Frank Stanko, Audra Anderson, Tris Anderson and Justin Pierce.
Another multi-part series on infrastructure earned first place with reporting by Robert Wanek Jr., Stanko, Tris Anderson and Audra Anderson.
Tris Anderson earned a second place win for spot news, a second place win for sports photo, a third place win for ag coverage, third place for news photo, and third place for spot news photo.
Wanek earned a second place for ag photo and honorable mention in the portrait photo category.
News Monitor staff earned third place for editorial page.
Candace Engstrom won third place for section/feature front design.
News Monitor advertising awards:
Diana Hermes won second place in food ad and Ashleigh Hubrig won third place in the category.
Hermes took second for entertainment/liquor ad and Hubrig took third.
Hermes took third place for vehicle ad and second place for apparel ad.
Hermes took second place for home/gardening ad and third place for outdoors/sports ad.
Hubrig took honorable mention for ad series and Hermes took second place in the category.
Hermes took first place and Hubrig took second for small space ad.
Hermes earned third place for financial ad and third place for health care ad.
Hermes took third place for political ad.
In the agricultural ad category, Hermes took second place and Hubrig took third.
Hermes earned second place in use of color category.
Hermes took third in promo of newspaper category, and third for promo of newspaper – readership.
Hermes took third place for promo of community.
Engstrom and Abby Weight took third place for special ad section.
Engstrom and Carrie McDermott took second place for sig page.
Other notable highlights at the annual convention included:
• the induction of Steve Andrist into the NDNA Hall of Fame. He is the third generation of family of newspaper leaders inducted – a first for the state. His father, John Andrist was inducted in 2000 and his grandfather, Cal, was inducted in 1978.
• NDNA Attorney Jack McDonald received a Freedom Award for his tireless legal defense of freedom of the press.
• Barry Amundson, the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, was recognized as a 50-year club recipient.
