Next court date for fatality crash is Sept. 11

Nearly 50 people protested outside the Richland County Courthouse in Wahpeton from approximately 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
The summer’s second “Justice for Washington” event was what organizers and law enforcement said it would be: a peaceful protest. The most extreme behavior News Monitor observed was shouting.
“Last time we came here (on June 29, 2023), it was not like this,” a participant said outside the Richland County Law Enforcement Center. “All these places were not barricaded. It was not locked. We had access to everywhere. That means that what we did last time was effective.”
“Listen, this is the time for your voice to be heard,” the participant continued. “This is not violent. This is peaceful protesting. Speak as loud as you can. Don’t hold your voice back. This could happen to anybody. Let your voice be your problem.”
The protesters’ messages generally fell into two categories: calls for justice and more specifically, calls for new action from Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer.
“Washington” is Washington Weanquoi, also known as “Festus.” At the time of his death, Weanquoi was 47, a father of seven, originally from Liberia and living in Fargo. He died nearly a year ago, at approximately 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash east of Barney, North Dakota. The second vehicle was driven by Kash Cutler, then-19, of Frederick, South Dakota.
Court documents state that Weanquoi was on his way home from his job at Bobcat in Gwinner and Cutler and a friend were leaving a barn dance near Fargo at the time of the crash. The incident involved Cutler’s vehicle sliding into Weanquoi’s lane on North Dakota Highway 13.
“Cutler fell asleep, he told troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, and woke up to see headlights coming, according to court documents,” Forum News Service reported in June 2023. “Both drivers attempted to avoid each other, but Cutler's Altima, traveling about 85 mph in a 65 mph zone, struck Weanquoi's Corolla, which was going about 40 mph, according to court documents.”
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Weanquoi died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. Cutler and his passenger, who both received non-life-threatening injuries, were not wearing seatbelts.
Richland County District Court records state that as of Thursday, Aug. 24, Cutler faces a class A misdemeanor charge, aggravated reckless driving-speed. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge on May 15, 2023. A misdemeanor dispositional conference is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, in Wahpeton.
Records also state that retained attorney Dane DeKrey represents the defense and Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Jessica Rydell represents the state of North Dakota. “Justice for Washington” participants continued keeping their attention on Kummer.
“It’s been almost one year and we have not seen the proper charges,” a participant said. “This could happen to anybody.”
Forum News Service reported in June about why Weanquoi’s brother, Christian Sampson, considers the current case against Cutler a “miscarriage of justice”:
• Sampson said law enforcement did not perform a sobriety or drug test on Cutler and also said the North Dakota Highway Patrol recommended that Cutler be charged with negligent homicide.
• Negligent homicide is a class C felony, with a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Aggravated reckless driving is a class A misdemeanor, with a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $3,000 fine.
• “A toxicology report was performed on Weanquoi, but Cutler was not tested because he was not impaired, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind,” Forum News Service reported. “Cutler's attorney, Bruce Ringstrom, told The Forum Cutler had no alcohol in his system and was given a blood test when he was hospitalized, which came back negative.”
• According to court documents, Cutler admitted to state troopers that he had 1-2 drinks prior to driving, but said he drank them many hours earlier. Cutler’s car contained two coolers, one of which contained empty containers from alcoholic beverages.
• “State troopers found an open can of beer in Weanquoi’s car and a small amount of marijuana in the trunk, but Sampson said his brother’s toxicology report came back negative for an illegal amount of alcohol in his system,” Forum News Service reported.
• Niewind said Cutler was charged with aggravated reckless driving after the North Dakota Highway Patrol met with the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kummer elaborated on this.
• “‘Many factors go into charging decisions, but the ultimate question is one of whether we can prove all elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt, a very high burden,’ she said (in an email to The Forum). ‘Also, the ‘charge’ was never amended/changed. Ultimately in reviewing the evidence our office makes the charging decision,’” Forum News Service reported.
Comments made during the protest described the crash as being related to underage drinking. The commonality of drunk driving crashes and fatalities was repeatedly mentioned.
While News Monitor was the only news organization covering the protest, several participants did record themselves.
“Someone’s gonna watch it, someone’s gonna hear it, someone’s gonna see it,” a participant said. “Speak up! Don’t be afraid! Say something!”