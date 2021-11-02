North Dakota Association of Counties 2021 tour visits Richland

Representatives from the North Dakota Association of Counties (NDACo) and county commissioners association visited the Richland County Courthouse Wednesday, Oct. 27, to speak with Richland County department heads about state and local issues.
Representatives from the NDACo were Executive Director Terry Traynor and President Carrie Krause. President Chad Peterson represented the North Dakota County Commissioners Association (NDCAA).
The visit was a part of the County Tour 2021, where NDACo and NDCAA representatives meet with local officials to start dialogues and learn about issues the county faces.
A number of topics were discussed including state pensions and green energy, but one of the most prominent issues was Richland County 911 dispatch.
Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller brought forward the issue of emergency dispatch hiring and retention.
Miller has been trying to help resolve the issue for several months.
“We’re struggling. We were down three (dispatchers) at one point, we’re down one now. It’s been a challenge because it triggers a bunch of overtime and then our staff can’t use their vacation time,” Miller said.
Richland County 911 Communications has been losing dispatchers to eastern Minnesota where dispatchers are typically paid more, Miller said.
“It’s a training ground and they just migrate east. Wilkin County and Breckenridge say the same thing,” Miller said.
The commission has discussed the implementation of shift differentials — paying dispatchers more during evening and early morning shifts — but the idea hasn’t left the ground due to the fact shift differentials would likely need to be applied to all departments that operate outside the typical 9-5 working hours.
Peterson floated the idea of having dispatch moved to Cass County, where a new office building is being constructed for government services.
“I think that dialogue needs to continue. I don’t know if you’re open to that or not. The state at one time had talked about centralizing in Bismarck, I do not support that,” Peterson said.
One benefit of moving to Cass County would be a larger pool of potential dispatchers to draw from.
“That would be my first choice; is that we become a regional for us, Sargent and Ransom,” Miller said.
Richland County Commissioner Tim Campbell said he was not in favor of moving to regional dispatch.
“I’ll certainly listen, but I’m not in on that. We’ve got too much money invested in that thing down here to let that go,” he said.
Money aside, Campbell also said as a first responder for 25 years, he knows Richland County dispatch provides a quality service and doesn’t think a move to a regional center would provide the same level of service.
The issue is ongoing and the Richland County Commission is still looking for ways to resolve it.
