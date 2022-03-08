Growing into old age can be difficult. It can be hard for some to accept their age. Videos of millennials reacting to teenagers calling their favorite music “old classics” are everywhere on the internet. Realizing you aren’t as young as you once were can be tough.
On top of this, a stigma exists around age. People hear the word “senior” and push the term up to someone older than them.
“I know 80-and 90-year olds who don’t consider themselves seniors, it’s always someone older,” Southeast Senior Services Director Shelley Tollefson said.
Who we consider senior changes with our own age. According to a poll conducted by U.S. Trust in 2017, Millennials see 59 as being the age at which seniorhood starts. Gen X seems to view it as 65, while Baby Boomers and above view it as starting at 73.
The notion of not wanting to be considered old, or a senior, can cause issues. For some, more assistance is required with age and getting that assistance is essential. However many retirement homes see seniors waiting until after an accident occurs before they reach out for help.
For Southeast Senior Services the stigma takes another role. When there were talks of a recreation center in town, the Wahpeton Senior Center was to be a part of it. At this time they had considered changing their name.
“If I ask you, do you want to go down to the senior center for lunch? You are going to look at me and say, ‘Lady, I am not old enough to go to the senior center. It is for seniors and we aren’t seniors.’ Now if I say let’s go down to the 1901 Club for lunch, it sounds very different,” Tollefson said.
A lot of pressure is put on being young in our culture. Beauty ads and media show youth and use it to convince people that younger is better and by spending money on certain products, consumers can be younger.
But, not all notions of older adults are bad. The 2017 U.S. Trust study also asked participants what words they associated with old age versus youth. The top four words for old age were experienced, charitable, influential and grateful.
The pandemic has caused many people to be separated and isolated. For many senior populations, this was already the case. Having spaces in which people from different generations can interact can be beneficial for everyone.
“The thing is, most seniors don’t want to be segregated, they would prefer to be with the young and the old,” Tollefson said.
Some retirement homes and care facilities have integrated daycares into their programs in order to build cross-generational bridges. Not all are able to do so, that instead they might invite local youth programs or host community events. Growing old does not have to mean growing more isolated.
It can often feel like every child has an old soul and every adult is a child at heart. However, sometimes it is best to feel one’s own age, to find the joy and opportunity unique to that stage of life.
