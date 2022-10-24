Officially in the hall of fame

When Fairmount, North Dakota-based official Tim Campbell got the call that he had been chosen for the North Dakota Officiating Hall of Fame, he was surprised. He was expecting a call to be asked to officiate a game the next day, but when he received the news, it was an honor for him.
“I was caught off guard and surprised. It was never really in my mind at the time. It was Thursday when I got the call and I expected he was looking for a ref to officiate on that Friday,” Campbell said.
Campbell joins 159 other members of the Hall of Fame as a member of the 52nd class of inductees.
“This isn’t an award for me as much as it is an award for all the officials I have officiated with. It is a team effort. We need good refs for anyone to get something like this,” Campbell said.
For the past 40 years, local athletes and spectators have been able to see Campbell at sporting events, making calls and keeping games fair as an official.
In his career, Campbell has officiated what he estimates to be over 2,500 games. Among these are 18 NDHSAA state basketball tournaments, multiple championship games and plenty of region tournaments.
His experience on the court doesn’t end at being an official. Campbell used to play basketball, football and some baseball. He also took a break from officiating to coach the Tri-State Tigers football team for two years while his son was playing for the team.
“Totally changes perspective. We are there for the kids, the coaches are there for the kids also, not for the parents. The coach and official relationship is one of the most important things in the game. We need to work together, a lot of the time we do,” Campbell said.
Outside of his officiating, Campbell works as a salesman for S&S Specialties and Yield Advantage-Midwest Seed and is a Richland County Commissioner.
Right now, Campbell is working to find and educate new officials. As a part of this, he has taken a position as an instructor for an officiating class at the North Dakota State School of Science. The NDSCS class, and other camps and classes like it, have been a good way for Campbell to recruit more officials for all kinds of sports.
“That is what the NDSCS puts the class on, I get to teach it. The ironic thing is 41 years ago that’s how I started. We are short of officials. So I worked to see if they would be willing to do a class like this. I am excited to see how it will go,” Campbell said.
Currently there is a shortage of officials, according to Campbell. This has made many current officials seek out others in order to teach them how to do the job, especially at a time when more officials are needed than when Campbell started his career.
“The ability that kids have now is far better than the talent that was there 30 years ago. They are much faster. Games are quicker paced and harder to officiate. We have had to add more officials per game in order to keep up,” Campbell said.
Being an official can be tough according to Campbell. Sometimes tough calls make people upset at the officials. For Campbell, it is the moments where people say thanks that makes it worth the tense times.
“Every so often an individual or a fan comes up and says thanks for reffing the kids or thanks for being there that night. That feels good. There are nights we get in the car and go, ‘what are we still doing this for?’ from the criticism. But luckily the good times usually outweigh the bad,” Campbell said.
