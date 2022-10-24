Officially in the hall of fame
Buy Now

Campbell starts his officiating class at NDSCS. For years Campbell has worked to find more officials to help regulate games.

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

When Fairmount, North Dakota-based official Tim Campbell got the call that he had been chosen for the North Dakota Officiating Hall of Fame, he was surprised. He was expecting a call to be asked to officiate a game the next day, but when he received the news, it was an honor for him.

“I was caught off guard and surprised. It was never really in my mind at the time. It was Thursday when I got the call and I expected he was looking for a ref to officiate on that Friday,” Campbell said.



Tags

Load comments