Oktoberfest around the corner

Feeling a little Deutsche? Want to try a taste of Germany here at home? Well, this is the time of year to do it. Hankinson’s Oktoberfest returns Saturday, Sept. 24. The annual event celebrates German culture with games, community, food and a lot of music.
This year marks the 20th annual Oktoberfest in Hankinson. The longstanding tradition holds a special place in Hankinson due to the high number of people with German heritage.
“It is similar to what happens in Germany for the celebration. Around 70 something percent of people have German heritage,” Chairperson of Oktoberfest and Vice President of the Hankinson Commercial Club Julie Falk said.
The celebration will kick off with a fun run by Lake Elsie at 8 a.m. After that guests will be able to head into town for some early morning shopping with sidewalk sales.
The event begins officially at 10:45 a.m. at the beer tent, which will be set up by the community center. As part of the celebration’s start, foreign exchange student Phillip Makowski, from Germany, will give a speech before tapping the first keg.
After that, the day really begins. For those looking for a bit of fun, there will be a Hammerschlagen contest sponsored by Lincoln State bank, pedal car races sponsored by Aurora Plumbing, Electrical, Heating and Cooling and a video game trailer sponsored by Hankinson Renewable Energy. Plenty more activities will be there for youth – a Money Hunt in the Grain sponsored by Wheaton-Dumont Elevator, face painting and more games.
A demonstration will be held by the Hankinson High School marching band as they play music and show formations.
“The marching band is one of the highlights of it all for me,” Falk said.
The marching band isn’t all there will be for music. Bands will be performing throughout the day. After the marching band, EL Zagal German Band will perform some German music before the Larry Olsen Band and The Squires take over in the afternoon.
The event’s food is sponsored by Brothers BBQ. Around lunchtime, from 11 a.m. -2 p.m., traditional German food will be served. Laugenbrezel, Hot German Potato Salad, Kucken, Sauerkraut and of course Brats. After 3 p.m. Brothers BBQ will take over the concessions with their own German food.
“I like it because it is the community getting together to celebrate their heritage. It is a fun day,” Falk said.
The night will slow down with a bean bag tournament sponsored by TG Sanitation at 7 p.m. Things will end around 9 p.m. with a fireworks display by JStarr Oil.
“I hope everyone comes out and enjoys it. We worked really hard to put this together this year,” Falk said.
