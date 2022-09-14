Oktoberfest around the corner
Tapping the keg is a traditional way to start off the Oktoberfest celebrations.

Feeling a little Deutsche? Want to try a taste of Germany here at home? Well, this is the time of year to do it. Hankinson’s Oktoberfest returns Saturday, Sept. 24. The annual event celebrates German culture with games, community, food and a lot of music.

This year marks the 20th annual Oktoberfest in Hankinson. The longstanding tradition holds a special place in Hankinson due to the high number of people with German heritage.



