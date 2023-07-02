Folks flooded Hankinson’s Main Street for the 2023 Summerfest, Friday, June 30. The one day event brings together the community to celebrate the warm weather and enjoy food and games.
“Activities in our community are important. We have an active commercial club so we feel it is important to bring people to our community. That is part of our goal as a commercial club is to bring people to town,” Hankinson Commercial Club president Deeann Bilben said.
The celebration has been going on for years. When it started it was around the Summer Solstice. Over time, that date has drifted. Last year it was later in July, this year, the Commercial Club decided to host it around the Fourth of July.
“We butted up against the Fourth of July weekend assuming we would have people in town. We have kind of gone off of what else is going on in the community and the area,” Bilben said.
The day was chalk full of events and things to do for all ages. The morning kicked off with an appreciation breakfast from Miller’s Fresh Foods. For lunch, Post Hardware hosted its customer appreciation day with free tacos, pizza and ice cream.
“We had a really good turnout, I’d say we had about 100 people out here. We do these once a year, this year we decided to tie it in with Summerfest. We are really happy, it went really well,” Post Hardware owner Jeremy Post said.
Before things really kicked off at 4 p.m. Dakota Borders Boutique held a ribbon cutting ceremony. Recently, plenty of new businesses have moved to town, each bringing with them new traffic and a bit of love to the community.
“I am so excited. It is just humbling and it is great all the support from fellow business owners. It is really great to get all this support from the community,” Dakota Borders Boutique owner Carly Prochnow said.
There are plans to do more ribbon cutting ceremonies in the coming weeks, with exact dates to be announced. Businesses around town held special sales and giveaways, including the new tattoo shop, 4Bidden Ink. This new tattoo shop, set up in the back of the insurance agency, was offering a drawing for the prize of three hours worth of tattoo time.
The festival didn’t stop there. At 4 p.m. the streets filled up with families. A firetruck and police car gave young ones the chance to climb aboard.
Other attractions included free ice cream, burgers, games to fundraise for the youth D.C. trip and a petting zoo. One of the biggest attractions in terms of size was the bounce house, when it came to popularity though, nothing could beat the pedal car races.
Children of all ages, and even some adults, got the chance to race sponsored cars up and down the road.
“The commercial club bought these pedal cars 10 years ago. Our businesses sponsor them each time we do races. You will see names of the businesses on the front of the cars, they paid for this to be here,” Bilben said.
As the Summerfest festivities came to a close on Friday, folks returned home, ready for more celebration come the Fourth of July.