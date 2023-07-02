Folks flooded Hankinson’s Main Street for the 2023 Summerfest, Friday, June 30. The one day event brings together the community to celebrate the warm weather and enjoy food and games.

“Activities in our community are important. We have an active commercial club so we feel it is important to bring people to our community. That is part of our goal as a commercial club is to bring people to town,” Hankinson Commercial Club president Deeann Bilben said.



