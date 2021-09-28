OSPTI celebrates 15 years of business in Hankinson

OSPTI staff from left: Shawn Krause-Roberts, Karlene Nelson, Tera Paulson, Desiree Wildeman, Kim Ceroll and Cindy Mashek.

 Tris Anderson | News Monitor

With a healthy scene of active, athletic youth, lively seniors and everything in between, it just makes sense that Orthopedic & Sports Physical Therapy Inc. (OSPTI) celebrated its 15th year in Hankinson.

Community members were invited to grab a brat and burger Wednesday, Sept. 22, and celebrate the anniversary with owners and employees of OSPTI.

“Fifteen years went by pretty quick,” OSPTI Co-Owner Chris Roberts said while manning the grill outside the business. “Hankinson’s been great for us. After 15 years you get involved with the community.”

Chris Roberts owns OSPTI with his wife Shawn Krause-Roberts.

Physical Therapist Tera Paulson has worked at the Hankinson OSPTI position for 13 years.

“Actually, it’s changed a lot in 13 years. It was a quiet clinic to start and we’ve just kept adding staff. The range that we’re seeing patients from keeps expanding, especially to the west and to the south, as there aren’t as many services in those directions,” Paulson said.

The range of services have expanded over the years to include physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy.

“I came from a bigger town … and ended up here but it’s kind of nice because you get to see the little-littles all the way up to the elderly in the nursing home. It’s nice to have variety,” Paulson said.

OSPTI has two additional locations in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

