‘Our farmers and ranchers know their land and water best.’

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who has attended events at local sites like the Bagg Bonanza Farm, teamed with U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., to request the withdrawal or significant revision of the EPA's proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) regulation rule.

 News Monitor file photos

North Dakota’s congressional delegation began the week of Monday, July 17 with statements on an antitrust case against Microsoft, the proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) rule and the next farm bill.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., attended the National Association of Conservation Districts’ summer meeting Monday in Bismarck. While there, he outlined his efforts to ensure conservation programs are farmer-friendly as work continues on the next farm bill.

‘Our farmers and ranchers know their land and water best.’
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., seen recently in Wahpeton, was among nearly 25 Republicans who signed a Tuesday, July 18 letter to the Federal Trade Commission. They are calling for the the FTC to drop what they call an illegitimate antitrust case against Microsoft.
‘Our farmers and ranchers know their land and water best.’

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., seen with Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, recently shared in Bismarck his efforts to ensure conservation programs are farmer-friendly as work continues on the next farm bill.