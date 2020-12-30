Our staff shares resolutions

2020 has been a year unlike any other. Isolation, sickness and loss seemed to be unending. What felt temporary, a few weeks of isolation in lockdowns and quarantines, turned to months. Last March, when the pandemic began to make its way across the country, it would have been impossible to imagine the situation we’re in now.
Through any tragedy there are bright spots, moments for growth, reflection and self-realization.
As we turn the page from 2020 to 2021 there is hope; vaccines are rolling out across the country and before long, we may return to normal soon. We may be able to see our parents, our friends and family without fear of harming them, or go grab a bite to eat without wearing a mask.
Daily News and News Monitor staff took time to reflect on their year and what they want out of a more hopeful and healthy 2021.
Ashleigh Hubrig, classified sales representative: “My new year’s resolution would be to spend more time with family and friends. Cherish the moments we have together. I hope for a happier and healthier year in 2021. I’m praying for great things in the upcoming year!”
Tara Klostreich, publisher: “As 2021 begins, I am planning to be better to myself, I would like to be as good to me as I am to others. I would like to explore new hobbies and learn a new skill. Jan. 1, 2021, is the day that hindsight is legitimately 20-20 and I look forward to a new perspective on life.”
Diana Hermes, advertising manager: “My New Year’s resolution is to read more. I love reading and have tons of books, but I don’t take the time to do it.”
Frank Stanko, Daily News Reporter: “Every year, I make the same new year’s resolution. I’m not going to lose too much sleep, money or peace of mind. Hey, if it works, keep it.”
Audra Anderson, Daily News reporter: “I am the type to write down my New Year’s resolutions in curly font on pretty paper, only to dismiss them two weeks into the year. However, this year has granted me a lot of time to think about my aspirations, my relationships, my self-image and my needs. This year, I learned a lot about loss, but also, a lot about love. Going into the new year, I don’t have resolutions that will begin on Jan. 1, 2021. I have a load of resolutions that I have accumulated throughout 2020 that I will continue to practice each day of the coming year. They may not be written down in gel pen, and they may be more existential, but they are also more attainable. I resolve to continue to love myself and others, find wonder in the mundane, learn as much as possible and accept happiness and comfortability.”
Patty Fugleberg, business/circulation manager: “As I normally do not make New Year Resolutions, this year I will make an exception. I strive to be the best person that I can be, to be available for those who need me whether they are co-workers or family.”
Carrie McDermott, managing editor Daily News and News Monitor: “I don’t typically make resolutions at New Year’s, because I’ve learned it’s a lot of pressure to put on myself. A couple months in, if I stop following through, I give up for the remainder of the year. That’s no way to make change that lasts. This fall I began paying closer attention to what I eat, reading labels and following a more keto-centric diet. I’m not strict about it, but I certainly have cut way down on carbs and sugar and I’ve lost weight, which I’m happy about. I feel better, overall, too. I will continue taking better care of my health — the older I get, the more important that is. I also plan to be more patient — mostly with myself. They say we are our own worst critic, and I’m sure many of you will agree with that. I will give myself space and time to decompress and just do nothing. We all need to recharge our batteries regularly or we’re no good to our loved ones. For those of you who are caretakers to others, it’s hard to ever put yourself first, but I encourage it. It can make a world of difference for your mental and physical health. I want to be more adventurous and try more things out of my comfort zone. I’ve heard that facing your fears is the only way to get past them. I may start with small things and work my way up, but I’m determined that I won’t let fear control me or limit my life. Overall, I am hoping that 2021 gives us a break — we’re exhausted and tired of being separated from each other. People need jobs, businesses need income, we need to be healthy and feel safe. I will continue to appreciate the little things, be thankful everyday for what I have in my life, and have faith that people will continue to be good and kind to one another.”
Tris Anderson, News Monitor reporter: “I’m somebody who really enjoys the great indoors and am fairly introverted, opting for a night in playing board games and usually letting calls go to voicemail because I’m not in the mood to talk. However, after nine months spent indoors and isolated from friends and family, I’ve realized there’s a balance. I want to make more time to get out and have experiences. I want to make more time for meeting new people and keeping in touch with the ones I know and love. I’m going to make an effort to appreciate the people I have in my life because if 2020 has taught me anything, you could lose those people before they truly understand how much you love them.”
Melissa Thomas, circulation clerk: “My New Year’s Resolution this year is to treat others the way I would want to be treated. And to always be available to my family, friends, and co-workers when I am needed the most.”
Candace Engstrom, production manager: “I resolve not to make resolutions I may not keep anyway.”
Justin Pierce, Daily News sports reporter: “My new year’s resolution is for me to be more active. This is a pretty cliche one that mostly everyone uses when the new year hits. But mine is a little different. I’m hoping to do more with my days by not just going to the gym, but doing more things outdoors like hiking, golfing, playing pond hockey and hopefully going to the lake. I also hope to fill the rings on my Apple watch five out of seven days of each week.”
