‘Our vocation is prayer, a life of prayer.’

Sister Mary Theodora, Carmel of Mary Monastery.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

News Monitor concludes a two-part look at the newest residents of Carmel of Mary Monastery. The monastery recently hosted the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies.

This week, we interview Sister Mary Theodora, who has been a nun for 14 years. Sister Mary Theodora comes to the Southern Valley from Christoval, Texas, which is less than 20 miles from San Angelo. Since July 3, 2023, Sister Mary Theodora has been cloistered at Carmel of Mary with four other nuns and Megan Krause, a Carmelite nun aspirant.



