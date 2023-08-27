‘Our vocation is prayer, a life of prayer.’

News Monitor concludes a two-part look at the newest residents of Carmel of Mary Monastery. The monastery recently hosted the 67th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies.
This week, we interview Sister Mary Theodora, who has been a nun for 14 years. Sister Mary Theodora comes to the Southern Valley from Christoval, Texas, which is less than 20 miles from San Angelo. Since July 3, 2023, Sister Mary Theodora has been cloistered at Carmel of Mary with four other nuns and Megan Krause, a Carmelite nun aspirant.
News Monitor: Does this monastery experience differ from your previous experience?
Sister Mary Theodora: Well, the monastery I came from was Our Lady of Grace, which is the daughter monastery of this monastery. There’s a foundation from this monastery, which is our mother monastery.
NM: Has it been a smooth transition?
SMT: It’s been beautiful.
NM: Please remind us of the steps a nun takes during her vocation.
SMT: I’m solemn professed. What that means is, there are several stages that you go through in discerning whether your vocation is forever. You start out as an aspirant and you become a postulant. After that, you petition to become a novice. That is when it takes on a much deeper meaning. That’s when you enter into more of the fullness of your vocation.
After being a novice for about two years, you can actually petition to take your simple vows. The simple vows are for 3-5 years, I think, and after that, you discern, with the folks in the community and, of course with God, “Do I want to do this for the rest of my life?” Once you say yes and the community says yes, we agree, then you take your solemn vows. Solemn vows are till death.
NM: Do solemn vows come with additional responsibilities?
SMT: It’s not like you have any responsibilities, per se. Your responsibility is your commitment to the vows to God and to the church.
NM: Where are you originally from?
SMT: St. Paul, Minnesota. I grew up in Indiana, where I lived from the time I was 5.
NM: You’ve talked about Carmel of Mary being the mother monastery to your previous monastery, and Carmel of Mary is located in a region not far from where you grew up. With all due respect, would you say that you’re experiencing similar values that support your vocation?
SMT: Oh, absolutely. This is the Carmel of Mary. I’m previously from the Carmel Our Lady of Grace, and you can’t really compare them on one hand. I think what I would say is that in your life, you have different transitions, different seasons in life that God takes you through. Only He really knows what He’s doing with you.
I think, with me, it’s about being able to listen and growing in the ability to listen so that I’m following the path that He’s calling me to. He called me to Our Lady of Grace in 2009 and that was such a grace, not to make a pun. But it was just such a blessing. He began calling me here to Carmel of Mary. That has been a tremendous grace, to be here.
NM: What are the most fulfilling aspects of monastery life?
SMT: I think it’s … (pauses to gather her thoughts) … it’s not a hard question, I just want to give it the right respect. Being a Carmelite means living up to the whole purpose of Carmel, what it was founded on. That is living a life in Christ, with Christ and for Christ. Allegiance to Jesus Christ is part of our rule.
Being in community is like imitating the first community. They came together and shared everything they had together. They built each other in the spirit so they could live holy lives, be pleasing to the Lord and build up the church.
What I love about the community is that we come together, particularly for the Liturgy of the Hours, the Divine Office. We come together for mass and in that way, we are contributing what we can, from our hearts, our minds and our voices, to help build the church. There’s also our own salvation, and praying, of course. Our vocation is prayer, a life of prayer.
NM: Do you have any advice or thoughts for people considering a vocation?
SMT: Absolutely. The first thing, and the most important thing, is prayer. The vocation isn’t something that you decide. The vocation is a calling from the Lord. It’s like He told the disciples, “You didn’t choose me, I chose you.” It’s discerning if God is calling you. Then, it’s not something that you decide in one minute. It’s a decision that takes place over time with the help of people who are supportive around you, whether that be your priest, your family or a spiritual director.
I think that one of the most helpful things is taking time with the Blessed Sacrament and having a holy hour, taking some holy time and just talking and praying to the Lord, asking Him. And then also, asking our Blessed Mother to show you the way. From there, you try to leave your heart open and your mind open to what He’s asking and what’s being asked of you.
The Holy Spirit is the gift. The Holy Spirit is the one that brings the gift from God, that brings the gift to your heart. It took the gift into Our Lady’s heart, and because of this, we have Jesus.
News Monitor thanks Carmel of Mary Monastery for its cloistered residents’ openness in sharing about vocations.