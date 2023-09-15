Out of the Darkness Community Walk returning

Support comes from individuals who give generously of their hearts, voices, advocacy, time, talent, donations, resources and other ways of showing compassion for suicide prevention and people who struggle with suicide.

 News Monitor file photo

The Third Annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk will promote suicide prevention and awareness of suicide’s far-reaching impact. It is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at Chahinkapa Park in Wahpeton. Day-of registration begins at 11 a.m. at the Hughes Shelter.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a free, public event open to all in the Southern Red River Valley. There is no registration fee. Anyone participating in the walk, including youth, must be registered, however. People attending the walk are not required to be an actual walker.

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk has become a Southern Red River Valley tradition. Since 2021, it has promoted suicide prevention and awareness of suicide's far-reaching impact.