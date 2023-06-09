Park programs bring fun to Richland
Local parks like the American Legion Park in Lidgerwood, N.D., seen here, offer a great way to get outside and enjoy the summer sun. 

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

With warm weather and plenty of sun, it is the perfect time to get outside and get active. Park boards across Richland County, North Dakota, are putting on events and programs and there is plenty to do outdoors.

Hankinson, Wyndmere and Lidgerwood are all featuring baseball and softball leagues this year. Leagues began playing in May and will run through most of July. Children from ages 4-5 and all the way through the 14u program are able to participate in T-ball, baseball and softball.



