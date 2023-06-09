Park programs bring fun to Richland

With warm weather and plenty of sun, it is the perfect time to get outside and get active. Park boards across Richland County, North Dakota, are putting on events and programs and there is plenty to do outdoors.
Hankinson, Wyndmere and Lidgerwood are all featuring baseball and softball leagues this year. Leagues began playing in May and will run through most of July. Children from ages 4-5 and all the way through the 14u program are able to participate in T-ball, baseball and softball.
This year, nearly 300 local youth are involved in programs in their local towns. For many, this has been one of the most successful years it has been held.
“This year we have around 100 participants, so it is consistent. Last year we had somewhere in the 80s,” Wyndmere Parks and Rec President Denise Vosberg said.
It isn’t just the children who get to play. The Wyndmere Parks and Recreation Board is hosting an adult league. Summer programs for adults are a great way to get some exercise and enjoy a team atmosphere, all while being outside.
With all of those players, parks programs are working to expand. In Hankinson, two new diamonds are in the finishing stages and will be ready to use next summer.
“We have been in the process of putting in two new youth diamonds. They are nice all the way around. Fencing has been put up and we are waiting for the grass for next year,” Hankinson Summer Rec Coordinator Tara Paulson said.
If baseball isn’t your thing, try going for a swim. Hankinson and Lidgerwood will both be offering swimming lessons later this summer. Hankinson’s program is offered through North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, while Lidgerwood will be making use of their pool.
The Lidgerwood pool has been a community summer staple for many years. This year, the pool’s hours have been reduced due to having only a single person working as a lifeguard.
“It is going to be an interesting summer with such low staff. Usually we have six staff members. This year between the ball teams and the lack of guards we aren’t down too much. All the ball teams are covered. But the pool itself is down. One guard hurts us the most,” Lidgerwood Park Board member Alecia Berndt said.
The pool opened for the first time this summer on Friday, June 9 and will remain open through the summer.
Even if you aren’t wanting to go for a swim or play ball, local parks have plenty to offer. Some are filled with playground equipment, others have spots to camp. A few have really unique features like the Wyndmere Rock Garden or the Legion Park in Lidgerwood, with its helicopter and tank display.
Local parks are the backbone of summer activities for people of any age. Here in Richland County, there are plenty of them to visit and a lot of things worth doing at them.