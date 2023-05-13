Person of interest in Wahpeton murder indicted in U.S. court

Anthony Eugene Kruger, 33, currently a person of interest regarding a January murder in Wahpeton, was indicted Wednesday, May 10 in United States District Court on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This charge was based on the investigation and facts related to pending Richland County District Court charges, county State’s Attorney Megan Kummer stated Thursday, May 11. As of May 11, those charges necessitate Kruger, a Breckenridge, Minnesota, male, continuing to be held in the Richland County Jail, Wahpeton.



Tags