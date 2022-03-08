Physical activity keeps seniors healthy

Located in south central Wahpeton, the Wahpeton Community Center currently provides opportunities for residents of all ages to enjoy exercise and socializing.
Daily News’ recent visit included watching Twin Towns Area residents Sue Nordick and Mary Ann Conrad as they enjoyed a game of pickleball. The badminton-tennis hybrid originated in 1965 with three friends on Bainbridge Island in Washington state, the New York Post reported.
“During the pandemic, its popularity soared, especially among athletic elders,” the Post wrote. “Last month, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported that the trendy pastime has seen a massive 39.3 percent jump in the last two years, making it the fastest growing sport in the U.S.”
Pickleball is just one activity offered to seniors in Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota. The community center’s current schedule includes:
Pickleball
Monday — Team 1 from 7:30-9:30 a.m., Team 3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday— Team 2 from 9-11 a.m., Team 4 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Wednesday — Team 5 from 7-8:30 a.m., Team 4 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Team 3 from 1-3 p.m. and Team 1 from 4-6 p.m.
Thursday — Team 2 from 9-11 a.m.
Friday — Team 1 from 9-11 a.m., Team 3 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Walkers
Monday — 12-2 p.m, following pickleball
Tuesday — 12:30-2 p.m., following pickleball
Wednesday — 8:30-10:30 a.m., between the first two rounds of pickleball
Thursday — 11:30-2 p.m., following pickleball
Friday — 1-2:30 p.m., following pickleball
Open gym
Monday — 2-3:30 p.m., following walkers
Tuesday — 2-3:30 p.m., following walkers
Wednesday — not available
Thursday — 2-3:30 p.m., following walkers
Friday — 2:30-3:30 p.m., following walkers
Special events may result in changes to the Wahpeton Community Center schedule. Home school families use the space from 1:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month.
“Exercise, eating properly and seeing your physician regularly are the three keys to healthy aging,” Tom Beck wrote for Healthy Aging, a newsletter from the Medical University of South Carolina.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds the public that regular physical activity can prevent many health problems, especially ones that seem destined to come with age.
“Keep in mind, some physical activity is better than none at all,” the CDC stated. “Your health benefits will also increase with the more physical activity that you do.”
People who are 65 years of age or older, are generally fit and have no limiting health conditions, are advised to follow one of the three models for important health benefits:
Moderate-intensity aerobic activity, like brisk walking, for 150 minutes per week (this can include a half hour walk five times a week), as well as muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days of the week, as long as the activity works all major muscle groups including the legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms.
Vigorous-intensity aerobic activity, like jogging or running, for 75 minutes per week, as well as muscle-strengthening activities that work all muscle groups on two or more days of the week.
An equivalent mix of moderate and vigorous-intensity aerobic activity on two or more days of the week and muscle-strengthening activities that work all muscle groups on two or more days of the week.
“If you go beyond 300 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity (60 minutes a day, five days a week), or 150 minutes a week of vigorous-intensity activity (30 minutes a day, five days a week), or an equivalent combination, you’ll gain even more health benefits,” the CDC stated.
Are you getting your time in?
