When Jim Dotzenrod served in the U.S. Air Force, he was told not to wear his uniform in public. During his active duty, from 1968-1972, anti-war sentiment bled into the treatment of troops.
“I don’t remember hearing anyone say ‘thank you for your service’, I don’t ever remember hearing anyone say that,” Dotzenrod said.
Gary Helgeson was a U.S. Navy lawyer from 1969-1973. He served in Washington, D.C. during the Watergate scandal as a part of the generals corps. Helgeson was told to only wear his uniform once a week.
“We could only wear our uniform one day a week because there was so much protesting going on 50 years ago. So once a week we would wear our uniform, but we didn’t go anywhere. We didn’t dare go downtown,” Helgeson said.
Wyndmere’s American Legion Brown Nelson Post 153 took time on Thursday, July 14, at their annual Community Picnic, to recognize the service of veterans, years after their service.
The event welcomed family and neighbors to gather at the Wyndmere Rock Garden. Alongside the food offered, guests were able to help in honoring those who served.
Two awards were given out to veterans at the picnic. The first awards were Quilts of Valor.
As a charitable organization, Quilts of Valor provides veterans with a quilt in recognition of their service to the United States.
Local volunteer with Quilts of Valor Julie Meyer sees the giving of these quilts as a way of saying thank you to soldiers who may not have gotten the same support when they needed it.
“They are being thanked a little too late, but they are still being thanked,” Meyer said.
Quilts were awarded to six veterans that day – Paul Dotzenrod, James Dotzenrod, Gary Helgeson, Charles Krause, Allen Mashek and Gerald Shultz.
The other honors presented were service awards. These were given out to denote the time that a veteran spent as a member of the American Legion.
“The Legion is a service organization just like all of us that were in the military serving our country. We continue to do things like this, an annual picnic in the park with freewill offering,” Legion Commander Dan Thompson said.
Despite gray clouds threatening rain, the picnic was attended by many who were looking to support the legion and get a bite to eat.
The food served was made by the Sons of the Legion and included pulled pork, burgers and hot dogs. Potato salad, beans and chips were also available as well as a keg of beer. Food was bought with donations from local businesses and organizations.
While there was no charge to get a plate, a free-will offering station was set up.
“They have been really good about supporting our legion. Back in the day we would have gaming and stuff, 30, 40 years ago. Now there are just a few of us left, Vietnam veterans,” Thompson said.
The legion uses funds they raise to help support local youth and keep the post running. In the past they have sent kids to both Boys State and Girls State, as well as a variety of other youth programs.
