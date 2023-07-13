For years, the Wyndmere American Legion has worked to honor local veterans. Through volunteer hours, fundraising efforts and community events, they have gotten the chance to show the many veterans in and around Wyndmere, North Dakota, just how much they are appreciated.
On Thursday, July 13, the Wyndmere American Legion hosted its annual Rock Garden Picnic to gather the community and recognize a group of veterans.
“We are a service organization. It's as simple as that. We do things like this all the time. It is what we are. We have this beautiful spot here in the middle of town so we want to utilize that,” Legion Commander Dan Thompson said.
The Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion worked together to cook and serve the food at the picnic, while the American Legion hosted the ceremony. The group purchased enough food to serve 140 people, with over 100 in attendance that day.
“It gets the community out to visit and see people. It is terrific weather and a good place, we have to get out here,” said Cindy Mashek, who helped prepare and serve food.
The ceremony consisted of several honors. Pins recognizing 50 years of service were given to two Legion soldiers who have been active members, George Cusher and the recently deceased Art Solberg. These pins were in recognition of longtime members of the American Legion, people who worked to better their communities through the organization.
The ceremony also took time to honor four veterans with Quilts of Valor. The Quilts of Valor branch based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, gives out handmade quilts to veterans as a show of appreciation for their service. Each quilt takes a team of people and hours of work to complete. They are all custom made and tell their own stories.
“We give quilts to members of the legion. They are done by hand. We sew the squares and make the tops and we have volunteer quilters who help make them,” Quilts of Valor volunteer Marilyn Stallman said.
The quilts were given to four local veterans, Cusher, Steven Pelvit, Patty Enderson and Rocky Waite.
“It is a blessing. It is so nice to be honored. I can’t describe it. I just can’t. It really is something else when you get honored like this,” Enderson said.
The four honorees were given their quilts and a chance to share their thoughts with the crowd. Their deployments varied from being on bases to serving in Korea and Vietnam.
The picnic concluded with the recognition of one veteran in particular. The oldest World War II veteran in the community had passed away earlier this year. Ruth Summers served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 after growing up near Wyndmere.
“She was 102 years old. We are having a little graveside ceremony, presenting a flag and playing 'Taps,'” Thompson said.
The picnic hosted more than 100 people. Each of them came to enjoy the community and to show how much they care about the people who helped make the United States what it is today.