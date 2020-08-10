Possible explosion under investigation

A garage fire and possible explosion is under investigation in Fairmount.
Shortly before midnight Monday, Aug. 10, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. It occurred in the 200 block of Fourth Street South in Fairmount.
“Upon arrival, the structure was totally engulfed with debris from the garage surrounding the structure, consistent with an explosion,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The cause of the incident is unknown at this time.”
The North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident. The garage was a three-stall structure, KFGO reported.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, fire departments from Fairmount, Hankinson and Dwight responded. No injuries were reported.
