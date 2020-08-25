Post’s Hardware grand opening takes place Friday and Saturday

Post’s Hardware in Hankinson will hold its grand opening Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29.
Jill and Jeremy Post have been the owners of Hankinson’s hardware store for 10 years. Last September, a fire that started in the apartments above the building that ultimately led to a total loss of inventory and the building due to water and smoke damage.
It took a few days after the devastating reality that the store had been destroyed for the couple to decide that they wanted to build a new store and continue operating their business in Hankinson.
“We decided to make something really good out of something bad,” Jill said. “We enjoy having a business here. It’s a great community to be in and lots of local support.”
Post’s Hardware was officially rebuilt in early May when they reopened their doors after that September fire. Jill said that they wanted to have a grand opening at that time, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were unable to do so.
“We postponed it a couple of times and then we just thought, ‘let’s just do it now,’” Jill said. “People concerned with their safety don’t have to come – we just wanted to do something.”
The first day of the grand opening, Friday, will have free Caribou Coffee for the first two hours of the store’s opening and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will have a customer appreciation meal prepared by Miller’s Fresh Foods. Additionally, starting at 2-6.pm. there will be a Traeger Grill demonstration and free root beer floats from 4-7 p.m. There will be a scavenger hunt for all ages lasting all day.
Saturday will also have free coffee in the morning, Traeger Grill demonstration from 8-11 a.m., smoked pork loin sandwiches from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and an all-ages scavenger hunt lasting all day.
The store will also be featuring door prizes and super deals in the store.
“Jeremy and I were overwhelmed by our community’s amazing support after the fire. Now that the construction is over, we’re glad to be back serving our friends and neighbors in this new environment. I cannot say this enough; this community is awesome in the way it supports its local businesses. We are forever grateful,” Jill Post said.
In addition to Post’s Hardware grand opening, other community businesses will be having sidewalk sales on Friday.
“It’s something in town to promote our businesses and give people comfort during this time of COVID and something to do, get out of the house and get some good deals,” Hankinson Drug owner Julie Falk said.
Falk explained that the Hankinson typically has sidewalk sales during Summerfest and Octoberfest, however, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 those events have been canceled.
“We figured that with the grand opening happening, what a great time to give them our support and other businesses and give people deals,” Falk said.
Falk is also the Vice President of Hankinson’s Commercial Club that promotes business in the community and supported this end of the summer sidewalk sale.
