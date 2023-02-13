After an early winter worry, the Dakota Estates board is in high spirits. With new residents coming in, renovations getting done and vacant positions filled, many of the things that caused Dakota Estates and Lidgerwood’s residents to fear for the non-profit’s future are settling down.

“We have got an active board. We have got a community and surrounding areas that are completely supportive. We have people wanting to help with the renovations. It has been a wonderful response from all over,” Dakota Estates Operations Director Diane Pherson said.



