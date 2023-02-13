After an early winter worry, the Dakota Estates board is in high spirits. With new residents coming in, renovations getting done and vacant positions filled, many of the things that caused Dakota Estates and Lidgerwood’s residents to fear for the non-profit’s future are settling down.
“We have got an active board. We have got a community and surrounding areas that are completely supportive. We have people wanting to help with the renovations. It has been a wonderful response from all over,” Dakota Estates Operations Director Diane Pherson said.
Dakota Estates still plans on being a community organization, and will continue to rely on the community for volunteer work and funding. As part of this, they held a potato bake fundraiser, Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Lidgerwood VFW hall, where the organization raised $1,890.
“We are very positive moving forward with Dakota Estates. This is another fundraiser for us to put into our renovations that have been ongoing,” Dakota Estates board member Kathy Skroch said.
All of the food for the fundraiser was donated by local volunteers and cooked that day by Dakota Estates board members and staff members.
The potato bake was the first of two planned fundraisers for Dakota Estates. The second is a fish fry which will be held in Lidgerwood, Friday, Mar. 3.
These fundraisers go towards helping pay staff and make major renovations across the building in order to accommodate new residents.
“It is new flooring, new light fixtures, new cupboards, new closets, new shades, new vanities, toilets, plumbing, electrical,” board member Pam Kreamer said.
While Kraemer and board member Yvonne Nelson have acted as coordinators for the renovations at Dakota Estates, the work itself has been done by volunteers.
“A lot of it is being done by volunteers. Volunteers for electrical have to be licensed and plumbers they have to be licensed plumbers or direct supervision by a licensed plumber. To be able to have those people come out from the community and to take their free time to help out is fantastic,” Skroch said.
The rooms that are being renovated are currently unoccupied. Current residents have the option to have their room renovated, though Dakota Estates is trying to avoid displacing residents from their rooms.
With these renovations, Dakota Estates is finding growth in their resident numbers. The organization is now up to 17 residents after one recently moved in. According to Dakota Estates Business Manager Bre Schlagel, Dakota Estates is looking to get to at least 21 to 22 residents in order to become financially stable.
“At 21 or 22 we can maintain that. Above that is an added benefit,” Schlagel said.
As Dakota Estates moves towards stability, fundraisers like the potato bake and the upcoming fish fry remain essential for keeping the non-profit afloat.