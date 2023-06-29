Protests against state’s attorney made in Wahpeton

Signs and chanting included demands that Richland County State's Attorney Megan Kummer either be fired or resign from her office. Another sign demanded that Kash Cutler, Frederick, S.D., be charged with negligent homicide.
Calling for either the firing of, resignation of or new action from the Richland County state’s attorney, protesters gathered Thursday, June 29 in Wahpeton.
The protesters came on behalf of the late Washington Weanquoi, Fargo, North Dakota, who died at age 47 in August 2022. Weanquoi was the victim in a two-vehicle crash east of Barney, North Dakota. The second vehicle was driven by Kash Cutler, then-19, of Frederick, South Dakota.
Cutler, according to records, has been charged with aggravated reckless driving-speed, a class A misdemeanor. His case was most recently heard in May before Judge Bradley Cruff. At that time, a not guilty plea was entered.
Records state that Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Jessica Rydell represents the state of North Dakota in the Cutler case. Cutler is represented by retained attorney Dane Dekrey. On Thursday, however, the protesters’ attention was largely focused on State’s Attorney Megan Kummer.
Signs and chanting included demands that Kummer either be fired or resign from her office. Another sign demanded that Cutler be charged with negligent homicide.
State’s attorney is an elected position in Richland County, North Dakota. Kummer last ran in an uncontested race in 2022. She received 99.5% of the vote.
Negligent homicide is a class C felony in North Dakota. Under state law, a person is guilty of a class C felony if he negligently causes the death of another human being.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $1,000 fine, or both.
According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Weanquoi did not have any passengers at the time of the crash, 2:15 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, on North Dakota Highway 13. Cutler had one other passenger, William Nordine, then-19, Aberdeen, South Dakota. Both Cutler and Nordine were transported to Sanford’s hospital in Fargo for serious injuries, Daily News previously reported.
“Near MM 374, (the vehicles) collided head-on on the roadway,” the highway patrol reported. “After the collision, (Cutler’s vehicle) came to rest on the westbound shoulder. (It) was facing west and was upright. (Weanquoi’s vehicle) came to rest in the north ditch. (It) was facing southeast and was upright.”
Cutler was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Thursday, June 29.