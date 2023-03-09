Putting together the Christian puzzle
Rev. Dr. Adam Filipek serves the Holy Cross and Immanuel Lutheran Churches in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. 

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

Rev. Dr. Adam Filipek has worked in churches across the country to spread the Christian faith and support those he believes need it. While doing this work, Filipek noticed a need for understanding; many people knew the stories of the Bible, but not why they are important or connected.

In order to help explain this, he wrote a book, “Life in Christ: Rooted, Woven and Grafted into God’s Story.”



Tags