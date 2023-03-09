Putting together the Christian puzzle

Rev. Dr. Adam Filipek has worked in churches across the country to spread the Christian faith and support those he believes need it. While doing this work, Filipek noticed a need for understanding; many people knew the stories of the Bible, but not why they are important or connected.
In order to help explain this, he wrote a book, “Life in Christ: Rooted, Woven and Grafted into God’s Story.”
“The book itself is an overview of scripture and the Christian faith. How we live our life from the start of Genesis to Revelation and where we fit into that picture,” Filipek said.
While Filipek was doing research for his doctorate, he wrote about connections within the Bible between the old testament and the new testament. When he began his work within the Lidgerwood community, he recognized similarities with other communities. Many people he spoke to needed help in understanding how the Bible connects to everyday life.
When the church posted on Facebook about these connections, and a series of stained glass window designs, Concordia Publishing saw it and reached out to Filipek.
“Our publishing house, Concordia Publishing House, happened to see my facebook post with the windows and something from my doctoral dissertation. They said ‘we have a need. We see a lot of Christians who don’t understand the bible or the Christian faith, kind of like you are talking about in this. We want to see a proposal for you’,” Filipek said.
Over the next few years, Filipek sat down everyday to do at least an hour of writing. While he worked, he discovered that there was a lot he could write about, and a lot of time that he could spend writing.
“I had not known the amount of time that can be spent in writing on something like that… It was a lot of time spent but also a lot of fun,” Filipek said.
This hard work paid off, Filipek finished a comprehensive and clear look into the connections within the Bible and life beyond the pews.
“Christianity can be like someone comes in, dumps a 3000 piece puzzle on the table and says ‘there you go, isn't it beautiful? Look at the picture’ and then walk away,” Filipek said, “You are able to look at a piece and go ‘oh look at that Abraham. Oh that is Moses’ but they don’t connect together. If you can’t see how it all connects together then church becomes something I do for one hour in my week.”
Filipek drew on more than just the Bible to put together this book. By understanding other religious writings, hymns and the people around him, he created a book critics have described as easy to grasp.
“Rather than ‘losing the forest for the trees,’ this work enables readers to glimpse the grand sweep of the greatest story ever told,” assistant pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church, William Weedon wrote in a review of the book.
The book is written in narrative form as Filipek speaks directly to the reader, including them on the journey as he works his way from Genesis to Revelation looking at parallels between stories and why those parallels are there.
“Interweaving some of those pieces I see that people really know the story of Jesus, but they don’t know how all the old testament tells that story as foreshadowing of that story,” Filipek said.
Filipek’s book is available for pre-order on Amazon. The book will be released June 6, 2023.