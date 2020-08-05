Nearly 50 years after his homecoming from the Vietnam War, a Hankinson man received his Quilt of Valor.
David Tiegs, 71, was honored at his birthday party, held Friday, July 10. A U.S. Army member from April 1969-November 1970, Tiegs grew up on a farm near Hankinson, which is where the birthday was held.
“I hope everybody gets one,” Tiegs said about his fellow veterans and their recognition.
Many friends, family and comrades attended the birthday party.
“I know he told me that there are those who deserve it more than him, but I feel this is the common thought among veterans,” said Brenda Lugert, Tiegs’ sister. “They’re a close group.”
Tiegs received his gift from the Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group, newly-organized and located in Abercrombie. The quilters have been members of the Quilts of Valor Foundation for three years, Co-Leader Lou Ann Lee said.
“In Vietnam, Dave was a radio operator and he also worked with supplies,” Lee said. “As a result of his time in Vietnam, Dave now suffers the effects of Agent Orange.”
Tiegs is a member of the Hankinson American Legion Post 88 and the Mantador VFW Post 9317 in Mantador. Commanders and members of both posts attended the party. Tiegs was nominated for the honor by Lugert.
“David is extremely patriotic, rarely missing a Memorial Day service or military funeral,” Lugert said.
VFW Commander Lyle Prochnow was among the guests, as was Legion Commander Dick Crooks. A father of two sons, Seth and Jacob, Tiegs also had eight stepchildren.
The Stitching Hearts Quilts of Valor group sincerely thanked Tiegs for his sacrifice and service to America.
“I thought he would be a good candidate for this,” Lugert said. “He’s currently in hospice and it’s meaningful for him to be recognized now.”
