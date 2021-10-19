Seven Hankinson-area veterans were honored at a Quilts of Valor Ceremony held at the Hankinson Community Center in Hankinson Wednesday, Oct. 13.
“The mission of the quilts of valor is to cover service members and veterans that have been touched by a war with comforting and healing quilts of valor,” Quilts of Valor Coordinator Lou Ann Lee said.
Each quilt is handcrafted by volunteers and unique, usually adorned with red, white and blue patterns.
The veterans recognized, along with a brief statement about their service is list below:
• Larry Milbrandt of Hankinson
Milbrandt served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. He served in the Army as a teletype operator with 7th Army, 97th Signal Division in Germany during the Vietnam War and during the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Milbrandt is now a member of both the Hankinson American Legion and Mantador VFW.
• Bruce Murphy of Hankinson
Murphy served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1966 as both an active and reserve member at various points.
He served in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea from 1962-1963. His primary duty was aircraft maintenance on both fixed and rotary planes.
Murphy is both a member of the Hankinson American Legion and Matandor VFW.
• James Sedler of Hankinson
Sedler served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1973. He served during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Seoul, South Korea.
His occupation during service was a communication specialist.
• George Resler of Breckenridge, Minnesota
Resler served during the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. He served from 1965-1967 and was stationed in Saigon, Vietnam for 13 months.
His occupation during service was as a military police member. Relser joked that because of that position, no one liked him.
He is a member of the Hankinson American Legion.
• Harlan Bladow of Hankinson
Bladow served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969. He learned to operate tanks at Fort Meade in Maryland. He helped run riot control after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.
He served in Vietnam for nine months and then worked on mechanized mortars.
Bladow is a member of both the Hankinson American Legion and Mantador VFW.
• Harry Emde of Hankinson
Emde served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963. He served during the Vietnam War and Berlin Crisis. He was stationed in France at Dreux Air Force Base.
He was a teletype operator during his service.
Emde is a member of the Hankinson American Legion and Mantador VFW.
• Charles Patrick “Pat” Mahrer of Hankinson
Mahrer served from 1966-1968 with the U.S. Marine Corps infantry. During his service, on Sept. 2, 1967, Mahrer stepped on a landmine.
He received a Purple Heart Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Mahrer is a member of the Hankinson American Legion.
Honorees Emde and Milbrandt said it felt great to receive their quilts.
“We thank every one of you veterans and the sons of the American Legion who helped support the veterans and help that organization grow,” Lee said.
Hankinson American Legion Commander Dick Crooks thanked Lee and other Quilts of Valor volunteers for their work and the quilts that were distributed.
Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization founded by Catherine Roberts in 2003.
The idea came to her in a dream about her own son who was serving at the time. She envisioned him with a quilt that offered him comfort from his demons.
What started as a small grassroots organization has rapidly grown to have 11,000 members nationwide.
Since 2003, over 283,000 quilts have been given to veterans and service members.
“We are here to recognize seven veterans tonight, and we are quite honored to be able to get to recognize them. And we realize that every veteran across the United States should be recognized, but there’s no way we can get around and say thank you to every veteran, but we truly mean it whether you’re recognized tonight or any other night you are just as special to us,” Lee said.
