The Wyndmere-Lidgerwood co-op board held a meeting on Monday, June 20 to discuss the possible merger with Hankinson for girls basketball. This meeting came after a series of board meetings which were unable to come to a decision.
A few changes and clarifications were made to the current draft of the proposal which would be sent to Hankinson.
Due to a ruling by the NDHSAA any Co-op created would require a minimum of three years before the teams could split apart again. This is unless all teams involved agree to the split. A stipulation which would require a minimum number of years together was added to the proposal.
In addition, the board discussed numbers requirements for Hankinson after these three years. An exact number was not decided, though it was decided that at some point if Hankinson’s participation rate increased enough then the team would split off.
It was unclear if this number would be determined by just a varsity team or a varsity and junior varsity team.
A public comment brought forth the information that there are a limited number of girls from Hankinson looking to participate next year. The expected number varied from one to four. Only one girl at this time had confirmed that she would like to participate.
Were the Co-op to add Hankinson the board decided that it would be considered a new program rather than an expansion of the current program. This would mean that the current staff would not have their positions next year, though they would be allowed to reapply for their current jobs.
Warbird’s Head Coach Erin Bohnenstingl was in attendance at the meeting. Anticipating this decision she had prepared a statement during the public comments portion of the agenda.
“I have devoted half my life to the school district and the past 11 years to the Warbird athletic program, I have stepped up to coach sports when no one else would. This has taken away from my family time but also prevented me from attending my own childrens games, activities, and other events,” Bohnenstingl said, “I have put my family and my health on the back burner for this program. In all the years of working for the schools and in this co-op I have never felt so betrayed and unsupported as I have this year from the Wyndmere Athletic department and the school board.”
Bohnenstingl continued to speak on the treatment she had received from the athletic administration and school board. In her statement she called the behavior of members of the school board bullying.
Hankinson has received responses from both Richland 44 and Tri-State. Richland 44 provided a proposal to Hankinson while Tri-State declined to send a proposal. Hankinson has been waiting for a decision from the Wyndmere-Lidgerwood co-op before accepting or declining the Richland 44 offer.
The Wyndmere and Lidgerwood school boards will meet separately on Monday to vote on the co-op. Wyndmere is scheduled to vote at 4:00 while Lidgerwood is set to vote at 7:00. If both boards vote yes then the proposal will be sent to Hankinson to join. If either or both boards vote no, then the current Co-op will remain and Hankinson will not be allowed to join.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.