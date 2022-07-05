Remembering Stuffy

Kolbek Field has hosted baseball games in Fairmount, North Dakota, for generations. Its grass infield was one of a kind when it was put there and it required a lot of maintenance.
The field has been home to American Legion championship teams and teams full of young players hoping to compete at the championship level.
Now Kolbek Field has a new name – Kolbek Steffens Field. Delmer “Stuffy” Steffens, who died in 2020 at age 90, helped out with baseball in Fairmount his entire life. Even in his 80s, he would be out on the field doing maintenance.
“You would see him out on the pitcher’s field with a rake trying to get it how it needs to be. My husband saw him out there one day and he had fallen and crawled to the fence to get up. Then he looked at the rake and said ‘Why didn’t I use the rake to get up?’ ” Lidgerwood Parks Board President Brenda Adolf said.
The meticulous care and attention to detail was a part of how Stuffy worked.
“He was well organized. He talked to every ball player that was on the team. A lot of the former ball players still talked to him and stuff, thanked him for letting them be a part of the program. He would make sure everything was done by the book, no screwing around or anything you were there to play ball,” Stuffy Steffens’ son, Kirby Steffens, said.
Stuffy Steffens passed away May 8, 2020. A memorial stone was placed at the entrance to the field shortly after. Two years later, the park board decided to rename the field.
“[Renaming the field] started last fall and it was already under discussion. We tried to figure out who the Kolbek name was and we didn’t even get too far on that. We knew that we had to do something to really honor the man and I think this was a really fitting way to go about this,” Fairmount Park Board member Gerald Brinkman said.
Stuffy Steffens’ contributions to the community’s baseball program were honored at a field naming ceremony on Thursday, June 30.
“It is just an honor for our family here. My dad put a lot of time and work into the program and into the field,” Kirby Steffens said.
The ceremony included appearances from the Steffens family including multiple generations of baseball players, coaches and fans.
“I just gotta say you people are doing this all right tonight. This is phenomenal. The turnout, the pageantry, it is for all the right reasons and I really applaud all the people that are involved with this. Delmer “Stuffy” Steffens meant so much to so many including yours truly,” Mark Wisnewski said during a speech at the event.
After the ceremony, an American Legion Babe Ruth game was played against Wahpeton on the Kolbek Steffens Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.