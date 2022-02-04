LIDGERWOOD, N.D. — Rep. Kathy Skroch has announced her intention to run for the North Dakota House of Representatives in the 2022 election. With the redistricting that occurred following the North Dakota 2020 census, Skroch is now part of legislative District 25, which includes Wahpeton.
“Serving the people in the State House has been a great privilege,” said Skroch. “I am so grateful for past support and appreciate all who have contacted me to share their views and concerns. I’ve worked hard to preserve our rights and liberties, so they may be passed on to future generations. I look forward to continuing my service on behalf of the people of Richland County.”
Rep. Skroch was elected to her first term to the ND House of Representatives in 2016, and was re-elected in 2020. She served during the 65th, 66th, and 67th ND Legislative Sessions, also serving during the November 2021 Special Session. She has served on the Human Services Committee, Agriculture Committee and on the ND Supreme Court Task Force on Mental Illness. In 2020, Skroch received 3,944 votes, 1,128 more votes than her top opposition candidate.
“I am filled with gratitude for the confidence the voters place in me, and I look forward to earning their votes this cycle as well”, Skroch said. “As a lifelong farmer and rancher representing a large rural district, it has been my pleasure and honor to serve on the Agriculture Committee and Ag Interim Committees. My years of work in the healthcare field has guided my efforts on the Health Services Interim Committee, as well as the Human Services Committee and the Human Services Interim Committee.”
Skroch has been a resident of Richland County since 1974 and she’s been married to her husband Michael for 46 years. Together, they have seven children and 15 grandchildren ranging in age from 3 months to 19 years. In addition to farming and ranching, Skroch worked as a CNA and Restorative Nurse for 23 years, now retired. She is a licensed bus driver of 18 years driving routes and activity trips. She is cofounder and operations manager as part of the Vinnie’s Mud Bog family group now in their 10th year of operation. Vinnies’s Mud Bog — a popular, three-day summer outdoor recreational event which draws thousands of guests.
“One of my greatest passions is finding help for individuals who suffer with mental illness,” Skroch said. “My experiences with these individuals and their families has led to my sponsoring legislation that provides solutions for those who suffer from addiction and mental illness. My work led to an appointment to the ND Supreme Court Taskforce on Mental Illness. I will continue working tirelessly on behalf of these individuals and their families,” Skroch said.
Skroch is seeking the endorsement of the District 25 Republicans at the upcoming endorsing convention, which will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Bagg Bonanza Farm, rural Mooreton, North Dakota.
“I’ve firmly stood for life, for the Second Amendment, for fiscal responsibility, for medical freedom, and for our federal and state constitutions. If re-elected, I will continue doing the same,” Skroch said.
Skroch encourages voters to visit her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SkrochForState.
