Repairing fields, repairing pride
Buy Now

Hankinson superintendent Chand Benson presents a possible layout for updated baseball and football fields. This design was ruled out at the meeting. 

 Levi Jones • News Monitor

A team’s home field is a thing of pride. Hankinson Football Coach Jason Monilaws said it represents not just the team or the school, but the community that supports them. For generations the Hankinson Pirates football team has played on the same field, which happens to share space with the baseball diamond. The history and feeling is a big part of the draw to the field for Monilaws and many others.

“Wherever we go, each field tells their own little story. And a lot of them are iconic since they have been around since the school has been around. To me that is one of the great things about a facility like that,” Monilaws said.



Tags