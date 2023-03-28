A team’s home field is a thing of pride. Hankinson Football Coach Jason Monilaws said it represents not just the team or the school, but the community that supports them. For generations the Hankinson Pirates football team has played on the same field, which happens to share space with the baseball diamond. The history and feeling is a big part of the draw to the field for Monilaws and many others.
“Wherever we go, each field tells their own little story. And a lot of them are iconic since they have been around since the school has been around. To me that is one of the great things about a facility like that,” Monilaws said.
However, that history comes with a price for the Hankinson facility. Issues include poor lighting, frequent flooding and the overlapping section of gravel from the baseball field.
Most notable are the issues with the concession stand and the bathrooms, which, like the lighting, was installed in the 1970s.
The concession stand currently houses the bathrooms, which are, for lack of a better term "a disaster." Several problems have been found with the bathrooms, including lack of privacy, rodents, no locking doors and no lights.
“They are a disaster. I am not going to sugarcoat it. It is an embarrassment for us, for the school, for the community. When people come in they don’t want to use them. My elderly parents were very ecstatic that we had Jiffy Johns put out there so that they didn’t have to go use those bathrooms,” Monilaws said.
While the portable toilets act as a temporary fix, many in the community hope to find a permanent solution. Hankinson Public School hosted a community meeting, Monday, March 27 in order to present the issues and come up with possible paths forward.
At the meeting, coaches, parents and community members gave their input about how the fields could be rearranged, moved off-site or simply improved. While no solution was decided on at the meeting, options moving forward were found.
The school is unable to provide much funding for facility improvements due to the recent boiler project and the upcoming construction of the addition to the school.
Possibilities for finding funding included a grant campaign where the school seeks out large donors to sponsor a project and have their name attached to it. Another option was community fundraising where efforts would be put towards raising funds from those who are closest to the field.
While some big ideas for new fields were had the group kept open the option to cut back on what is done to the field to just the important improvements like the concession stand bathrooms and lights to save money.
The field itself has been a beloved part of the community, providing memories and Pirate pride, and is expected to continue as a Hankinson landmark — regardless of necessary improvements.
“There is a certain nostalgia to it. It is a surreal feeling to it in the fall when the sun starts going down and you get the twilight hours coming in and the trees around it," Monilaws said. "It is a special place.”