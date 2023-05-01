The votes collected ballots from 110 eligible votes. Many of these were votes by proxy, a system unique in North Dakota to District 25. It allows for folks who were not able to make the meeting to cast their vote.
North Dakota District 25 Republicans held a Saturday, April 29 reorganization meeting in Wahpeton. During the event, party members voted on who would take leadership positions. District reorganizations are codified by state law and must happen once every two years.
While not everyone was able to be in attendance, District 25 has a unique rule that allows people to vote remotely through proxy voting.
“Our district does things a little bit differently. We are the only district in the state that does (proxy voting),” local Republican Party Chairman Erik Nygren said. “The reason we do it is that we have people who maybe live in Arizona in the winter, maybe they are farmers that need to get in the field. They live here, they pay taxes here, why shouldn’t they have a vote? This is the way we have been doing it forever.”
Through proxy voting, more than 100 votes were able to be cast. This was an overall increase since previous elections.
“They have been bigger the last few years. Ten years ago you couldn’t get ten people to show up to a meeting,” District Vice Chair Matt Evans said.
According to Nygren, this growth can be attributed to a variety of factors, including interest in local politics, accessibility of the state legislators and a desire to guide the future of the party.
“There is contention within the Republican Party. In some sense whenever you have a lot of turnout at a meeting like this, you can think of it as the reformation and the counter reformation in Europe. You have a faction that wants one kind of change, and you have another faction that says, ‘Oh, hold the line, the status is working for us,’” Evans said.
These potential changes in the party have driven many republicans to be more active. According to Nygren, it isn’t a two faction fissure, but consists of three groups of Republicans.
“A lot of the media, they are going to divide things up into two camps. You have the Bastiats and the establishment Republicans. I break it into about three camps, the Bastiats, the Burgumites and the Old Guard,” Nygren said, “I have been doing this for 20 years and I very strongly believe that all these groups can come together and create a functional party.”
The majority of positions were uncontested, only the office of treasurer had a new nominee. Dr. Garret Schwinghammer stepped up for election to the position of treasurer. Schwinghammer lost the election 77-31 to incumbent Cindy Schreiber-Beck, who is also a state representative.
With the election settled, office titles remain the same as they had prior to the reorganization event. However, some changes were made in the list of committee members. Of the 15 people that stepped up to be on the ballot, only 11 could be selected. The following members were elected to the committee: Yolanda Luick, Anne Smith, Mike Beeson, Kathy Skroch, Garret Schwinghammer, Craig Hertsgaard, Darby Casper, John Klein, Chuck Bigwood, Sierra Heitkamp, Norma Kjos and Peter Leedahl.
With the reorganization meeting concluded, District 25 is ready to take on the next two years until the 2025 reorganization meeting. In this time, they hope to elevate local voices to leadership positions by providing campaign resources to people looking to run for city council, county commission and other elections. As well, they have their sights set on the final state legislative seat held by the Democrats.
During the previous election, state Rep. Alisa Mitskog won by less than 100 votes, giving Republicans hope that they can put an end to the split in District 25.
“The next thing we are looking to do is take that last House seat. We are close. We have gotten closer every election, so it is just a matter of time,” Nygren said.