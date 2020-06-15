Hankinson’s Elementary School Principal, Anne Biewer, has seen hundreds – if not thousands – of students and teachers walk in and out of the halls of the school’s halls in her 21 years as principal.
Two teachers Biewer has revered are Cyndi Stein and Barb Trom, who have both retired this year. Stein started teaching kindergarten in 1981 and Trom third grade in 1977.
“We just think the world of these two teachers who are leaving,” Biewer said. “As teachers, they have left an indelible mark on their students and faculty.”
“They are very committed to education, very dedicated to their job 100 percent,” Biewer continued. “These two teachers treat all kids fairly, all kids alike, to bring them up to the top.”
Stein taught in Hankinson for 39 years, but has a total teaching career of 43 years. She taught kindergarten, first, second and third grades.
“Each grade had its own rewards, but kindergarten was special to me,” she said. “I love having children in my life, and that will be the hardest thing for me in retirement.”
She loved seeing kindergartener’s faces when they could realize they could read it gave her goosebumps.
“Teaching has changed over the years, usually kids learned how to read in first grade, but she was elated by seeing a kindergartener’s learn,” she said.
Retirement for Stein is difficult because she loves having children in her life. It will be hard not having the ability to see the world from a child’s perspective, she said.
Trom taught elementary school in Hankinson for 39 years before her retirement. The students were centerstage for her.
“I like making connections with students, it helped me to better understand them and to help them learn,” she said. “Every student learns in their own way at their own pace. Overall it was the kids that kept me teaching.”
She believes that the students won’t remember everything they were taught, but they will remember how they were treated.
Trom also made it a point to impart a love of literature so that students could find genres that were important to them throughout their life. She believes that reading is impactful on student’s lives.
“I love to share books with students,” she said. “I love to read out loud to students the books I loved and they know that I loved those books, too.”
Over the years Trom traveled throughout the world and experienced different cultures which she shared with her students. This gave them a different perspective of the world and gave them a wider world view. She believes that her shared travels offered her students a compassion and understanding of others.
Both Trom and Stein plan to spend their retirements with their families, particularly their grandchildren. Their peers, such as Principal Biewer, will especially miss how these two teachers impacted the lives of their students.
