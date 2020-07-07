Farmers Union Oil of the Southern Valley celebrated the retirement of Beverly Kubela on Thursday, July 1 after 23 years of service working as the company’s agronomy secretary.
Kubela was honored by her friends and co-workers with everything from a parade of tractors to a flyover by two crop dusters.
“It was wonderful, absolutely wonderful. It was fun, good to see the people come and drive by and wave,” Kubela said. “The equipment, just everything, my family was there and it was great.”
Kelsey VanOverbeke, an agronomist with Farmers Union Oil, worked with Kubela for 14 years and was one of the organizers of the event.
“You want to create a culture when someone walks through the door and that is the main impression that a person makes,” VanOverbeke said. “When I think about our company, Bev is that person. She is the smile, she is the meet and greet person.”
Kubela has many hobbies and interests. She loves to spend time with family, she travels, sightsees, and works in her flower beds, among other things when she wasn’t at her desk.
“To our kids she is like ‘Grandma Bev’, she is just this classy, spitfire of a lady,” VanOverbeke said.
Kubela’s favorite part of the ceremony was seeing her family walk through the door and all of the farmers, and co-workers especially, then to top it off with a flyover. It was wonderful, she said.
“She is just a feisty sweetheart, before caller I.D. she knew the voice of every farmer that would call in,” VanOberbeke said, “She is one of those (people) who gets to know people. She is always present when you are speaking to her and truly wants to know about you and your family.”
Kubela originally applied for a truck driving position, but was hired as an agronomy secretary. Her impetus to drive truck, was inspired by being a sugar beet truck driver in the past.
“They asked me to be the front desk receptionist because the other gal who was going to do it was pregnant, so they asked me to do the job I was currently holding,” Kubela said.
Kubela’s inspiration doesn’t just end at the respect of her co-workers and farmers, but last summer she was diagnosed with cancer. She went through chemotherapy and radiation, and beat it. Soon after she was at her desk greeting everyone with the kindness and warmth she possesses.
Beverly Kubela made a major impact during her 23 career, developing strong relationships with farmers and co-workers. She will be missed.
