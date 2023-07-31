Bryn McKenzie-Foertsch, center, was flanked on her left by son Orion and Beth Tiegs, with whom she shares a building in Hankinson, at the ribbon cutting ceremony for 4 Bidden Ink. The tattoo studio owner was also joined by Ryan Wallock and Melissa Schmidt, among other members of the Hankinson Commercial Club.
'It’s kind of cool to be part of a group,' said Bryn McKenzie-Foertsch, second from right. She's seen with son Orion, plus Beth Tiegs, far left, and Melissa Schmidt, far right. McKenzie-Foertsch looks forward to immersing herself in more community activities.
Bryn McKenzie-Foertsch could not ask for a better place than Hankinson to start a business or raise a family.
McKenzie-Foertsch cut the ribbon Thursday, July 27 on 4 Bidden Ink, the tattoo studio she’s been operating locally since May. The event was celebrated by members of the Hankinson Commercial Club.
“I’m super-excited to be here,” McKenzie Foertsch said Thursday. “I’ve been so welcomed. Hankinson’s made it such a smooth transition. Bringing my business up from Wyoming and expanding it is easier. They’ve made it so easy.”
Hankinson Insurance Agency, owned by Beth Tiegs, shares 309 Main Ave. S. in Hankinson with 4 Bidden Ink. Tiegs joined people like Melissa Schmidt and McKenzie-Foertsch’s son Orion, 11, to formally welcome 4 Bidden Ink to the neighborhood.
“We’re coming out to celebrate a new business in our town today,” Schmidt said. “Congratulations. We’re excited that you join the businesses in Hankinson. Thank you for choosing Hankinson and for putting in the time and hard work to make your dream a reality.”
Reflecting on what a “wonderful, tight-knit” community Hankinson is, McKenzie-Foertsch noted that the city of Casper, Wyoming, never gave her a ribbon cutting ceremony.
“It’s kind of cool to be part of a group,” she said.
A by appointment only business, 4 Bidden Ink is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 12-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday. Hours are subject to changes due to appointment scheduling. More information is available by calling 701-640-4190, emailing 4bidden_tattoo@4biddenink.com or visiting 4 Bidden Ink’s social media.
McKenzie-Foertsch has been immersing herself into Hankinson’s community activities since her arrival. She is eager to do more of that while continuing to meet new people.
“I’ve met all different sorts and sizes of people,” McKenzie-Foertsch said. “People with tattoos are kind of a broad demographic. There’s no set age group. Tattoos are for everybody. They don’t come with the stereotypes they used to. It’s nice to bring a different view of what a tattoo studio is.”
Proud of a studio that’s “as personal and comfortable as I am,” McKenzie-Foertsch enjoys partnering with Tiegs and her fellow Hankinson business owners.
“Beth’s had a business here on Main Avenue for many moons and now The Depot has opened next door. There’s all this stuff to do and see in Hankinson,” McKenzie-Foertsch said.