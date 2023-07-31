Ribbon cutting ceremony for 4 Bidden Ink

Bryn McKenzie-Foertsch, center, was flanked on her left by son Orion and Beth Tiegs, with whom she shares a building in Hankinson, at the ribbon cutting ceremony for 4 Bidden Ink. The tattoo studio owner was also joined by Ryan Wallock and Melissa Schmidt, among other members of the Hankinson Commercial Club.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Bryn McKenzie-Foertsch could not ask for a better place than Hankinson to start a business or raise a family.

McKenzie-Foertsch cut the ribbon Thursday, July 27 on 4 Bidden Ink, the tattoo studio she’s been operating locally since May. The event was celebrated by members of the Hankinson Commercial Club.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for 4 Bidden Ink

While 4 Bidden Ink got its grand ceremony last week, it's been open since May on Main Avenue in Hankinson.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for 4 Bidden Ink

'It’s kind of cool to be part of a group,' said Bryn McKenzie-Foertsch, second from right. She's seen with son Orion, plus Beth Tiegs, far left, and Melissa Schmidt, far right. McKenzie-Foertsch looks forward to immersing herself in more community activities.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for 4 Bidden Ink

'I’ve met all different sorts and sizes of people,' McKenzie-Foertsch said. 'People with tattoos are kind of a broad demographic. There’s no set age group. Tattoos are for everybody.'


Tags