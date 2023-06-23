The Richland County Board of Commissioners, as of Friday, June 23, has neither supported nor spoken against the idea of North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley investigating the investors of a planned carbon capture, transportation and storage pipeline.

For more than a year, the board has not been officially involved with either Summit Carbon Solutions or landowners that would be impacted by the Midwest Carbon Express pipeline. The board’s last significant action on the project was unanimously voting in March 2022 to officially oppose Summit using eminent domain within the county for the pipeline.



