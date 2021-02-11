Richland County Commission approves purchase of five plow trucks

The Richland County Commission unanimously approved the purchase of five plow trucks for $1.13 million during a special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 10.
All equipment stored in the Richland County Highway Department’s Hankinson shop, the county highway department’s main shop, has been totaled following a fire on Jan. 18.
Among the equipment totaled were five plow trucks, for which insurance will pay out $470,145.
The Richland County Highway Department is purchasing two trucks with snow equipment and an underbody scraper for $232,000 each and three trucks with snow equipment and no underbody scraper for $222,000 each for a total of $1.13 million.
The county intends to pay for the plow trucks through a purchase-to-lease agreement; which bank will provide the lease has yet to be determined. The insurance payout of $470,145 will not be used for the trucks, but for other expenses related to the shop fire, such as rebuilding the shop at its current location.
If the trucks are ordered this week, Richland County Engineer Jesse Sedler said he expects the trucks could be delivered by July and equipped for snow removal by October.
The county highway department is also in the process of purchasing three motor graders.
Three motor graders and four plow trucks are currently being borrowed or rented from neighboring counties and local businesses. The equipment is being stored in various locations throughout Hankinson.
Determinations on the building by the insurance company are still ongoing, but Sedler expects answers by the end of the week on whether the shop will be declared a loss or not.
“Our intent is to reconstruct that shop at the current location,” Richland County Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said.
The commission also voted not to go forward with a $2.4 million courthouse addition. The addition would have created a common public entrance to both the Richland County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center and a new commission chamber, Richland County Auditor Sandy Fossum said. $728,000 of the courthouse addition would have been covered by a grant.
The $2.4 million addition also factored in an estimated $275,000 for the installation of a new boiler system in the Law Enforcement Center, which was approved by the Richland County Commission.
“We have a hardship now with our shop that we didn’t anticipate, I’m still supportive of the boiler replacement. We’re looking at less than a four-year return on investment on that, but the courthouse addition, I don’t know how we can justify spending $1.3 million plus out of our own pockets considering the place we’re at right now financially,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
A portion of the boiler system costs will be covered by a $100,000 grant. The new natural gas boiler will provide an annual energy savings of approximately $39,000.
