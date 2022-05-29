Law enforcement has released the names of two people who were killed in a crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle in Richland County Saturday night. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Corey Volesky, 45, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, and the passenger was Amber Krause Volesky, 40, also of Wyndmere. Neither were wearing helmets, the North Dakota Highway Patrol also reported.
The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Highway 11 and slowing to make a turn at County Road 3 near mile marker 159 when a pickup rear-ended the motorcycle at approximately 11 p.m. May 28. The impact ejected both occupants from the motorcycle. The motorcycle driver and the passenger both sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The crash happened between Hankinson and Lidgerwood on Highway 11.
The pickup driver, identified as Roberto Corona Eguiza, 41, from Veblen, South Dakota, fled the scene on foot but was arrested a few hours later by the NDHP and Richland County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a number of charges including leaving the scene of a fatality crash, the highway patrol states.
The crash remains under investigation.
Responding agencies include the NDHP, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Hankinson Fire, Lidgerwood Fire, Hankinson ambulance, Lidgerwood ambulance and Sanford AirMed.
