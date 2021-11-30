Richland County Wildlife Club Banquet to be held Dec. 4

Proceeds from the banquet will help fund events the club sponsors like youth trap shooting and archery. Here, 10 youth pose with 16 birds on a RCWC hunting trip. 

 Courtesy RCWC Facebook

The Richland County Wildlife Club (RCWC) will host their sixth annual banquet beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday Dec. 4 at the Hankinson Community Center. A social hour will take place the first hour of the event, followed by a 6 p.m. supper catered by Hot Cakes Cafe, Hankinson.

The evening will include a live auction with items such as a gun, some steel art works and gift baskets. There will also be gun and meat raffles and various door prizes up for grabs, RCWC member Steve Hansen said. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased from Terry Puetz (701-640-3294) or Paul Berg (701-793-7539).

Hansen said they weren’t able to host the banquet last year due to COVID-19, so he is excited to fill the community center once again. The banquet serves as one of the RCWC’s largest annual fundraisers. The money raised will fund various events the club sponsors including youth trap shooting and archery, as well as projects the club helps with around the county in conjunction with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, such as relocating fish.

“It’s nice to be able to hold the event again this year after COVID,” Hansen said. “Hopefully people will be excited to get out and spend some money on some gun raffles and have a chance at winning a number of prizes.”

Hansen said the RCWC’s other largest fundraiser is the Lake Elsie Fishing Derby, generally held in February. Earlier this year, 636 raffle tickets were sold and just under 300 people attended the frigid event, News Monitor previously reported.

