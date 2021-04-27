Richland County is ranked 10th in the state for COVID-19 vaccination rates, according to Health Services Director Kayla Carlson at the April 20 Richland County Commission meeting.
Over 45 percent of eligible Richland County residents have up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine coverage, meaning they’ve received two doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The Richland County Health Department has administered almost half of those doses. Out of the eight providers that are doing vaccines in our county, we’ve administered 43.6 percent,” Carlson said.
Carlson said the health department would like to see more residents 18-64 years old getting the vaccine.
“That age group has 39 percent to 45 percent first dose coverage rate versus individuals 65 and older. They’re 70 percent to 80 percent first dose coverage rates,” she said.
At the time of the meeting, distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remained on hold as the FDA investigated further the link between the vaccine and rare blood clots.
The FDA ended the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Friday, April 23.
The health department wasn’t scheduled to receive any Johnson & Johnson vaccines last week, but residents have expressed interest in it.
“We did have several individuals in Richland County that were really excited and wanting to get Johnson & Johnson. And so if they’re still waiting on that single dose, that’s just delayed that some,” Carlson said.
She also said that in the next couple months, the department anticipates the approval of a vaccine for individuals 12-15 years-old and booster shots are in the works to maintain immunity for those fully vaccinated.
Richland County Emergency Management
The Richland County Commission unanimously approved the declaration of a fire emergency in Richland County.
A burn ban is not active, but the declaration allows for the use of federal and state resources for fires, Richland County Emergency Management Director Brett Lambrecht said.
Although Richland received rain last week and a burn ban was subsequently lifted, high wind speeds and ongoing drought like conditions create an “extreme or very high fire alert,” the declaration said.
Richland County Highway Department
The Richland County Highway Department received three bids on a payloader to replace one totaled by the Jan. 18 fire at the highway department’s Hankinson shop.
The first bid from RDO Equipment was $335,000, the second was from Titan Machinery for $337,022.94 and the third was from Butler Machinery for $405,879.60.
