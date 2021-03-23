Richland positioning itself for growth

After years of population decline, Richland County is attempting to position itself for growth with the development of new homes in the county’s numerous rural communities.
A housing summit was held at the Hankinson Community Center in Hankinson Thursday, March 18, to discuss the future of housing in Richland County and the outcome of the $75 million settlement between the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority (JPA) and the Fargo Moorhead Diversion Authority.
“This has been a 10 year battle. And through that battle we’ve fought, we’ve won some, we’ve lost some … so it’s been a long process and we’re thankful for the taxpayers of Richland and Wilkin County who helped support the JPA to get to where we are today,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said.
Berseth led the presentation with dozens of county residents in attendance.
Richland and Wilkin counties are set to receive $75 million from a settlement regarding the construction of a dam in Cass County, North Dakota. Water build-up from the dam could flood parts of Richland County, particularly the northern region.
The money will be split 60/40 between Richland and Wilkin counties. Richland is set to receive $45 million and Wilkin will receive $30 million.
In the next month, both counties will receive the initial payment of $35 million to be split 60/40. The rest of the payment will be received upon the completion of the dam or after eight years, whichever comes first.
The remaining $40 million will be paid out over 33 years of approximately $1.8 million to be split between both counties with compounding interest of 2 percent per year for a total of approximately $96 million.
Money received from the settlement will first be used to build three spec homes, one in Hankinson, Wyndmere and Lidgerwood, with intention of constructing more homes in the future. The goal is to grow the population in Richland County, increase school enrollments and expand the tax base.
“Right now there are three homes slated to be built in Richland County … those can start rather immediately and I think that will be a great opportunity for us to dip our feet in the water and see how this works,” Berseth said.
By mid-summer, Berseth said he’d like to see work begin on 10 other homes within the county.
“I think 10 is being conservative, I think we can ramp them up, but the last thing we want is to be too aggressive and realize we’re missing a couple of things and then it’s costly to us,” he said.
Since 1990, Richland County has lost 10.86 percent of its population from 18,148 residents in 1990 to 16,177 residents in 2019.
“I’m usually a glass half-full guy, I still feel that our best days are ahead of us, not behind us in Richland County, but we’re not trending correctly,” Berseth said.
The population decline is equivalent to losing two Hankinsons, he said.
He continued that the county averages approximately 2.2 residents and 1.5 children per home. Using those averages, if the JPA built 30 homes per year, the county would add 66 residents per year. At 66 residents added every year, it would take 20-25 years to reverse the decline of the last 25 years.
Berseth contrasted Richland County’s population decline to the growth of West Fargo and how the overall growth of Fargo could be beneficial to growth the county.
“In simple terms, in five years West Fargo grew by one Wahpeton, Cass County in five years grew by one Richland County,” Berseth said.
He continued that communities around Fargo have experienced substantial growth in recent years and that Richland County’s proximity shouldn’t preclude it from similar growth.
“The point is we’re right on the cusp of a metro area. Why aren’t we capitalizing on that?” he said.
Further, Berseth said, COVID-19 has accelerated telecommuting in workplaces, meaning individuals can more easily leave metropolitan areas for places like Richland County.
As the county’s population has declined so has school enrollment, falling 31.47 percent since 1995, Berseth said.
He unscored the harm done to the tax revenue as the county’s population has decreased. Every child earns the county approximately $10,000 in education funding per school year.
The total potential impact of the project over the next three years is $450,000 in new real estate taxes, $200,000 in sales tax from construction materials, $7.56 million in new household income and $3.1 million in new household income spent in the region.
Although the presentation focused on housing, JPA Legal Counsel Fred Strege said residents are encouraged to think outside the box when proposing uses for the settlement funds.
“The point being commercial, residential, infrastructure is that if you have an idea in a community or in a township that idea should be brought to the JPA and whoever else is going to be involved in that and that can idea can serve as the start of something,” Strege said.
Concessions earned by the JPA were equally, if not more important than the money itself, Berseth said.
“The concessions they gave for our landowners, our farmers, our cities, our businesses far exceed that $96 million,” he said.
Wolverton, Minnesota and Christine, North Dakota, received a ring dike and lots for economic development.
“I’m not an engineer, but I firmly believe between Christine and Wolverton, you add those two together it almost exceeds that $75 million,” Berseth said.
The ring dikes will be maintained in perpetuity by the diversion authority at no cost to either city, he said.
Farmers will be compensated for damage incurred while the dam is operational. Farmers who need to be relocated will receive equal or better compensation.
“Equal rebuilds is if you have to relocate a farmer they will get equal or better. So if they have 10 5,000-bushel bins they won’t have to replace 10 5,000-bushel bins, they’ll get a 50,000-bushel bin,” Berseth said.
Debris removal, property damage and restoration will be covered. All cemeteries within the impacted area with receive protection.
Costs associated with those concessions will not be deducted from the $75 million settlement. Landowners still have all legal avenues available should litigation be necessary.
Residents are encouraged to assist the JPA by identifying available lots to be used for housing, identifying new areas to grow housing and identifying homes for rehabilitation.
