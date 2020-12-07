Broden Frolek, 19, of Lidgerwood was injured Nov. 28 when his vehicle rolled over several times near Cayuga, North Dakota. Frolek remains in Sanford Medical Center in Fargo under intensive care. Since the accident, Richland County communities and beyond, have come together to support Frolek and his family.
A GoFundMe for Frolek’s medical expenses was created on Nov. 30. The GoFundMe has amassed a total of $57,910, more than doubling its initial goal of $25,000. Eight hundred sixty four donors have contributed and the campaign has been shared over 3,000 times on social media.
The fundraising campaign was started by Connor Jensen, a friend of Frolek’s at North Dakota State University.
Jensen said Frolek’s friend group at NDSU has led the charge in raising money for Frolek’s medical expenses.
“It’s just nice to see that friend group that was helping him out in the beginning help him all the way through,” he said
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, a special healing mass was held at St. Boniface Church in Lidgerwood. The event was livestreamed for the public to view and comment on.
“We will offer mass tonight for Broden. The grace will just be with him, blanketing him tonight. His mind, to continue to remove the swelling ... The inner organs as well. Just to bring great peace to him as his body continues to heal. His vital signs are very good, he’s very strong, but our part is to continue to help and assist that,” Rev. Peter Andrel said.
On Saturday, Dec. 5 a vigil was held at the Kuglar Baseball Field in Lidgerwood. Speakers took turns offering their prayers and sharing their thoughts.
“This isn’t so much of a prayer as a commentary. This is my hope, and I believe this, we’re going to see Broden out here playing again. I look forward to Broden playing at shortstop where Brad is over there fielding a tough hop and making a strong throw to first to get the runner,” Frolek’s Godfather Nathan Falk said.
Wahpeton High School’s leadership class is planning a Facebook silent auction on Dec. 10, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. All proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to Frolek’s medical expenses.
Kylie Storo, a Wahpeton High School student, helped plan the auction with her leadership class.
“We wanted to do something to get involved with the community … We just decided a silent auction would be the best way to benefit [him] with COVID and everything going on. We decided that the proceeds are going to go to him, anyone can donate,” she said.
Frolek, who graduated from Lidgerwood High School, is now a sophomore at NDSU. Donations to his GoFundMe can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-broden-frolek-fund.
“Broden has a long fight ahead of him, but we all believe Broden’s faith and determination will pull him through. Aaron and Tonia’s family are so grateful for the support and prayers ...This entire community is hurt, but keeping the faith is giving us all the healing power he needs,” Broden’s Uncle Nathan Frolek said.
