Rural emergency medical services are vital

Michelle Roeder, pictured here at work, and her sister DeeAnn Bilben are the owners of Heartland Candies in Hankinson, N.D., which specializes in making lollipops. When she isn’t running her business, Roeder is responding to calls as a volunteer EMT.
In a life-threatening emergency every second counts. That’s why rural emergency medical services and those who volunteer are so important.
Michelle Roeder is a volunteer EMT with the Hankinson Ambulance Service. She’s been volunteering with the ambulance service for five years.
“(I became a volunteer EMT) because there was a need and it sounded like something I was interested in and I wanted to be able to do something for the community. I told them I would give it a try and I’ve been there since,” Roeder said.
Roeder is one of nine volunteer EMTs in the ambulance service that rush to any emergency in the surrounding area.
The EMTs work in groups of three spending a week on call once every three weeks. When a call goes out, those on call must drop everything they’re doing and respond to the emergency.
“You drop what you’re doing and leave. It might only be once or twice a week when you get a call, sometimes you don’t get any calls the week that you’re on, but if it’s your week to be on, you have got to be available 100 percent,” she said.
Roeder said she enjoys being an EMT because she likes helping people and supporting her community.
“It’s just so important that we keep our fire department and ambulance staffed, it’s just something that we have to have here. I think in a small community, every community member kind of has to pick something to help the community out. The community runs a lot smoother when everybody is pitching in,” she said.
By the end of the year, the ambulance service is anticipating losing two EMTs. They are actively recruiting new community members interested in becoming an EMT.
Roeder said the process of getting credentials to be an EMT is fairly straightforward. A one semester class is required, most of which can be done online. Practicals are held in Fargo, North Dakota.
“The best way to go about it would be to contact somebody in our squad. Usually, we’ll have them just come and do some ride alongs with us for a few weeks to see if it’s something that truly interests them,” she said.
The ambulance service has ongoing training throughout the year and several members on the team have decades of experience as EMTs.
“Rural EMS squads are just so important, that’s why I do it. If I was sick or there was a car accident here in town. I would hate for somebody to have to wait for someone to come from Wahpeton, when we can get to somebody in five or 10 minutes. To have that long of wait is just too long when there’s an emergency,” Roeder said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.