RWJPA progressing with spec homes

The Richland-Wilkin County Joint Powers Authority (RWJPA) is continuing to move forward with the construction of new homes in both counties.
The RWJPA modified and agreed to the terms that it would present to contractors building homes in both counties at the Aug. 4 RWJPA meeting.
RWJPA members present at the meeting were Nathan Berseth, Lyle Hovland and Sid Berg.
Various contractors have agreed to build 21 spec homes in Richland County, North Dakota, and seven in Wilkin County, Minnesota.
In Richland County, contractors are planning to build 10 spec homes in Wahpeton, six in Colfax, two in Hankinson and one each in Lidgerwood and Wyndmere.
One contractor has indicated interest in building in Wahpeton or Colfax, but as of the meeting had not yet determined the final location.
In Wilkin County, contractors are planning to build five spec homes in Breckenridge, Minnesota, and two spec homes in Rothsay, Minnesota.
The RWJPA spent the bulk of the meeting reviewing the terms they would send to the contractors. All terms are largely the same with each contractor, with minor variations. The following is a brief synopsis of some of the terms.
Nearly all homes are to begin construction this fall and be completed by spring or summer of 2022.
Ownership of the homes and initial construction finance are the responsibility of the individual contractors once construction work on the homes begin.
The RWJPA will take over the construction loans upon significant completion of the spec homes, among other qualifications. The RWJPA will only take on a loan amount of 80 percent of the homes’ appraised values.
The construction loan will become due to the RWJPA one year after the loan is assigned to the RWJPA or when a home is sold, whichever comes first. Contractors will pay one percent of the principal amount of the loan six months after the loan has been assigned to the RWJPA.
The RWJPA will now send the terms to contractors for their approval. Upon approval, the construction of 28 homes across Richland and Wilkin counties will begin in the fall.
RWJPA members Berseth and Hovland said they’re attempting to make the terms as agreeable and straightforward as possible to incentivize contractors to build in the counties.
If construction of the homes is successful and they’re purchased, RWJPA members agreed they could modify terms in future building projects if they’re dissatisfied with how the terms worked this time around.
Richland and Wilkin counties are set to receive $75 million from a settlement regarding the construction of a dam in Cass County, North Dakota. Water build-up from the dam could flood parts of Richland County, particularly the northern region.
The money will be split 60/40 between Richland and Wilkin counties.
Both counties have already received a partial pay out from the settlement.
Berseth said spec home projects are community driven and thus, it’s dependent upon communities in Richland and Wilkin counties to identify possible plots of land for building and reach out to the RWJPA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.