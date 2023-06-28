Safe summer driving

Summer is the season for road trips. It means vacations, going to the lake and spending a long time behind the wheel. However, all of that extra travel can mean extra risk. According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the months of June until September are the deadliest months for teen drivers.
In a study of the NTHA’s yearly reports, July was found to have some of the highest rates of teen driver fatalities. The study found that in North Dakota, that four-month span accounts for just over 44% of teen fatalities. This is the sixth highest rate in the country.
The study also found that within these months, North Dakota has a fatality rate of 4.01 out of every 10,000 teen drivers.
The NHTSA found that around half of teen driver fatalities in 2021 occurred when drivers of passenger vehicles were not wearing seatbelts. Nationwide, 2,601 teens were killed in collisions.
It is not just teen drivers that are at risk. In 2022, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported 98 fatalities in 96 crashes. So far this year, there have been 41 fatalities.
The NHTSA has found that since 2012, 879 fatalities involving passenger vehicles have occurred. The same study says that 90% of these crashes occur in rural environments, 72% of victims were male and 65% involved light trucks as opposed to passenger cars.
Richland County, North Dakota, sees most of its fatalities through passenger vehicle collisions. In the past 10 years, 82% of fatalities were caused this way.
Of the 879 fatalities in the last 10 years, 59% of them were unrestrained, meaning no seatbelts or car seats. In Richland County, that number drops to 47%.
There are a few things you can do to ensure you stay safe on the roads. First and foremost, buckle up. It takes a few seconds and can help in preventing additional harm in case of an accident.
Don’t drive impaired. While not driving intoxicated is a clear rule, also avoid driving while overly tired. Being distracted while driving can lead to a higher likelihood of getting in an accident.
Keep track of the weather and your car. If it looks like there will be heavy rain, or snow later in the year, reconsider your driving. Hazardous conditions can put you at a greater risk. The same awareness should be given to your car. Make sure you perform proper maintenance or take it in for inspections regularly. This can ensure that the vehicle won’t break down and put you in danger when you are out on the road.
Go out and enjoy your trip to the lake, your cross country vacation or your cruise around town, just be sure to stay safe while you are on the road.