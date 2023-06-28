Safe summer driving

Car accidents can be life changing. Make sure to practice safe driving as July, one of the deadliest months, especially for teen drivers, approaches.

 Courtesy Pixabay

Summer is the season for road trips. It means vacations, going to the lake and spending a long time behind the wheel. However, all of that extra travel can mean extra risk. According to the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration, the months of June until September are the deadliest months for teen drivers.

In a study of the NTHA’s yearly reports, July was found to have some of the highest rates of teen driver fatalities. The study found that in North Dakota, that four-month span accounts for just over 44% of teen fatalities. This is the sixth highest rate in the country.