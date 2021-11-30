Santa Days coming to Lidgerwood Dec. 4

Santa Claus is coming to town to make season’s bright Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Lidgerwood.
Santa Days returns, beginning with children’s games from 2-3:30 p.m. Santa Claus, portrayed by DuWayne Irwin, and Mrs. Claus, portrayed by Irwin’s wife, Angela, will arrive at 2:45 p.m. for photos. A barbecue lunch of hot dogs, chips, pickles, bars, lemonade and coffee will commence at 3:30 p.m., and Christmas-themed Bingo for Bucks will close out the event beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Children will be entered into a drawing for age-specific door prizes, and will have the chance to win mini prizes for the games. Adults will be entered into a drawing for door prizes so long as they bring a can of food to donate.
The event is hosted by the Lidgerwood Community Club, president Wanda Lesner said. The club funds Santa Days with money raised from various events throughout the year such as burgers in the park. They will accept donations at Santa Days, but the event is meant to be free for all who want to join.
Lesner said events like Santa Days are important for the community to continue. Their surroundings, neighbors and ages may change as the years go by, but tradition passes the test of time.
“It gives people time to get together and do stuff. You hate to see some of these traditions slip through the cracks, stuff you remember doing as a kid now doesn’t happen anymore. And people like to participate in that sort of stuff especially if they remember doing it as a kid — now they can bring their kids to it,” Lesner.
When the Lidgerwood Community Club reformed a few years ago, they took over the event, but there has always been some sort of Santa Days, typically in conjunction with Popp Hardware, Lesner said. Previous Santa Days started at the hardware store before moving to the Knights of Columbus Hall.
Restarting the community club was her own fault, Lesner joked. One year during Lidgerwood Heritage Days, she was pushing to have more activities and events for the community.
“All of a sudden, they decided I needed to be president of the community club,” Lesner laughed.
Her favorite part of the annual event is watching the children play the games they have set out.
“They get excited — even if it’s just something small — when they win,” Lesner said.
This year, youth can enjoy games like a snowball toss, and ringing the reindeer’s antlers before getting pictures with Santa and enjoying a hot meal.
Several surrounding communities also have upcoming Santa Days including Fairmount on Dec. 11 and Wyndmere on Dec. 19. Hankinson will host a Christmas Festival Dec. 12 featuring children’s activities and photos with Santa.
