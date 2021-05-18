Sarah Pohl has been selected for the Hankinson High School principal position. She will replace current High School Principal Kent Dennis.
“I am very excited about this new opportunity, anxious to get started, and a little overwhelmed, but I know I have a great support system here at the school and in the community. The end of this school year is a little bittersweet as I shift out of the classroom. I really do love all of the time I get to spend with the students,” Pohl said.
Pohl is completing her 12th year as the business and computer teacher at Hankinson.
As principal, Pohl wants to create an environment that’s inclusive to students and encouraging to staff.
“I want Hankinson High School to be a place where every student feels like they are part of the Pirate family, where students can have all of the opportunities of a big school, but with the small school atmosphere, and I want it to be a place that students and staff are excited to come to every day,” she said.
The principal position is similar and a little different to her current position. Currently she works directly to benefit students, now she’s going to be working with staff to help students, she said.
Over her years at Hankinson, she’s come to appreciate the staff she works with at Hankinson Public School.
“We have a great staff. They are a very diverse group, and each one offers something different to our school. I love the meaningful relationships our students have with their teachers and other staff.”
