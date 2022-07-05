The Hankinson School Board has posted an opening for a rural position on the board after a vacancy was created.
According to Hankinson Superintendent Chad Benson, the vacancy on the board came as a result of the discovery that one of the board members, Jen Mauch, did not live inside the district’s boundaries.
The confusion arose as a result of the dissolution of the Mantador School District in 2004. At that time, households in the area could choose which district they would like to be a part of.
The residents of the house in which Mauch now lives chose not to be in the Hankinson School District, while their neighbors decided otherwise, leaving a gap in the district map.
Mauch moved into the residence after this decision was made. Mauch had lived in Hankinson and not realized that she was leaving the district when she moved.
The error was discovered during the 2022 school board elections, two years after Mauch joined the school board.
Mauch submitted a letter of resignation which was accepted by the school board. However, the position became vacant without this courtesy.
The vacant position is for a one-year term as Hankinson School Board member. It is required that the position only be filled by appointment until the next election, in this case 2023. This does not change the time of election for this position as the seat was up for election in 2023 regardless of its current vacancy.
Applications for the school board position are set to close Thursday, July 14. The application was opened on the school’s website and posted to the school’s various social media pages.
In order to be on the school board, a person must live within the district’s boundaries.
The position is for a rural seat and is meant to be filled by someone who lives within the district and outside of the city limits. The Hankinson School District, like many other districts, splits their school board by city and rural in order to ensure all students are represented. Hankinson’s board is split with two city seats and three rural seats.
A decision regarding the position will be made at the July 18 school board meeting. At that time, the current board will start the first half of the meeting and make a selection before adjourning. The new board, which will contain the newly elected members as well as the newly appointed member, will reconvene and continue the meeting.
The board is expected to discuss the co-op proposal sent to Hankinson by Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. The proposal would offer Hankinson Girls Basketball players the chance to play on a team despite the low participation rate.
Hankinson also received a proposal from Richland 44, though at a meeting on June 27, the board decided to decline this offer.
