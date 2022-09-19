Lidgerwood Public School’s September board meeting was held Tuesday, Sept. 13. With the majority of board members present, the group was able to make decisions.
A conversation was had about allowing hats to be worn by students in grades 9-12. High School Principal Eileen Larson had held a discussion with students where they expressed a desire to wear them. Exact regulations for the wearing of hats were not determined. Some suggested rules included prohibiting hats that are excessive/distracting, hats that have political or offensive language or symbols as well as other problematic hats.
The possibility of wearing hats would be decided by both teachers and the school board. Larson stated that all teachers would have to be on the same page in order to not cause issues between students and teachers. The board thought it best to try a nine-week trial period to see how students would behave if allowed to wear hats.
Possible issues with wearing hats include the elimination of the hat day fundraiser, students being able to copy others without getting caught while taking tests, and their use in labs.
Discussion on the topic will continue at the next meeting.
Also brought up at the school board meeting was the issue of weight room supervision. The school has had issues with student access to the weight room due to too few volunteer supervisors.
Not long ago, the school installed a camera system to help with the supervision of students in the facility, but an active supervisor is still needed in order for students to be there.
The board offered a few possible solutions to the issue. Some neighboring schools allow students ages 16 and up to use the weightroom unsupervised. The board was hesitant to accept this solution due to liability issues. The conversation continue after it has been looked into. Another option was offering some pay for volunteers who spend time supervising.
The meeting also discussed the purchasing of a new scanner/printer. The school’s current machines were recently inspected and two were found to be in need of replacement. At this time the board is only looking into the purchase of one.
An option was given to purchase a used machine, though it had printed over a million copies already and would need to be replaced soon after. The board was more open towards buying a new machine which would last the school far longer.
Also discussed at the meeting was:
• Upcoming conventions and meetings that would require travel.
• Changes to the storage shed to allow for more capacity.
• Use of the school car to adjust travel costs.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 7a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
