Lidgerwood Public School’s September board meeting was held Tuesday, Sept. 13. With the majority of board members present, the group was able to make decisions.

A conversation was had about allowing hats to be worn by students in grades 9-12. High School Principal Eileen Larson had held a discussion with students where they expressed a desire to wear them. Exact regulations for the wearing of hats were not determined. Some suggested rules included prohibiting hats that are excessive/distracting, hats that have political or offensive language or symbols as well as other problematic hats.



