School districts set Smart Restart plans

1. Before school test:
Parents in all four districts are asked to review a daily health checklist by answering seven questions before sending their child to school:
• Has your child had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days?
• Does your child have a new or worsening shortness of breath?
• Does your child have a new or worsening cough?
• Does your child have a fever of 100.4 or greater?
• Does your child have chills?
• Does your child have a sore throat?
• Does your child have a new loss of taste or smell?
If you answered yes to any of the questions, then do not send your child to school. Contact a healthcare provider, as well as your child’s school to inform them of the child’s absence.
2. Know your leadership:
The districts each have an identified COVID-19 Coordinator who is responsible for health and safety preparedness and response planning. A coordinator will assist the North Dakota Department of Health in identifying and notifying close contacts in the school setting, as well as reporting cases of COVID-19 found in the school setting to health officials and the North Dakota State Superintendent’s office.
The coordinators are:
• Fairmount — Superintendent Brian Nelson; the secondary contact is Principal Jay Townsend
• Hankinson — Superintendent Chad Benson; the secondary contacts are Elementary Principal Anne Biewer and High School Principal Kent Dennis
• Lidgerwood — Superintendent Chris Bastian; the secondary contact is Administrative Assistant Gina Heley
• Wyndmere — Superintendent Dan Dalchow; the secondary contacts are Elementary Principal Mikal Kern and High School Principal Scott Strenge
3. Masking or not:
The Richland County Health Department recommends wearing a mask whenever social distancing cannot be maintained and a person does not have underlying health conditions preventing them from doing so.
Fairmount, Lidgerwood
Face coverings, including masks, will be required to wear by all staff and students when social distancing is not an option. Educators need to teach students how to properly wear a face covering so they are prepared to use them on school buses or when social distancing is not an option.
Hankinson
The wearing of masks will be required. There may be times and places where masks may be removed. Students will be provided instruction on the proper use of masks. Masks are required on all school transportation.
Wyndmere
Students and staff are encouraged to wear a face cover if they cannot be 6 feet apart. They are also encouraged to wear face coverings on school transportation. Staff who are caring for or instructing a student in a small space or small group for more than 15 minutes are encouraged to wear a cloth face mask as well as have additional safety measures such as a clear plexiglass divider or a face shield.
As of press time, North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases in the 0-9 and 10-19 age groups was substantially less than the number of active cases in the 20-29 age group, but higher than cases in the 70-79 and 80 or older age groups.
Public health officials nationwide have suggested that the overall number of COVID-19 cases may substantially increase following the start of the 2020-2021 education year.
News Monitor will continue to follow this story.
