School lyceum marks start of winter break

On Dec. 21, Hankinson Public Schools hosted a lyceum for their students. The pep rally-esque event saw students of all ages gather into the gymnasium near the end of the school day to celebrate the start of Christmas break.
The event included games, music and prizes for the students. Student council members ran the event with aid from the school staff.
A vote was taken in the time leading up to the lyceum where students decided which teacher should get a pie to the face at the lyceum. Five teachers were available to be pied; one-by-one, the vote count was read out until only two teachers were left.
A surprise announcement from the school staff changed it entirely. At some point during the vote the pictures on the ballot boxes had been switched and a clear winner of the ballot could not be determined.
It was decided that the two remaining candidates would instead pie a student. With trash bags laid on the floor beneath a folding chair, one brave student, dressed in a black trash bag, took the place of whichever teacher would have won.
A Plinko board offered select students a chance to win small prizes in front of their peers. Cheers erupted from the crowd with each win.
A game of hoop toss saw two teams of students, each team led by a teacher, try to throw Hula hoops onto nearby buckets. The crowd cheered as their friends competed against each other. The winning team received a small prize for their victory.
One of the highlights of the lyceum was a musical performance of the “12 Days of Christmas” put on by school staff. Teachers dressed as maids a-milking, lords a-leaping, birds a-calling, the fan favorite, two turtle doves, and others made their way into the gymnasium as a choir sang behind them.
This was not the only music, as the school’s bands had their time to play during the event. The Jazz band’s performance was joined by a conga line filled with students of all ages shaking maracas and dancing to the jazzy Christmas music.
Prize drawing saw dozens of students march down the bleachers to get brown paper bags filled with goodies.
As the event came to an end, students filed out of the gymnasium and got ready to go home to a relaxing Christmas break with no school work, no tests and no stress.
