The first day of school is right around the corner for Hankinson, Wyndmere, Lidgerwood and Fairmount public schools. Superintendents from each school district took a moment to address what the upcoming school year will look like and reflected on handling COVID-19 last year.
Hankinson Public School
Hankinson Public School District Supt. Chad Benson said the start of the school year should feel similar to the last half of the 2020-2021 school year.
One key difference between last school year and the 2021-2022 school year is masks will be optional. Last year, masks were required for the entirety of the school year.
Last year, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction gave schools guidelines to follow, this year the schools have more control over how they will function, Benson said.
“This year there really isn’t anything from the state. They basically have said it’s under local control. We had to create a plan to return to school this year, but it was based off of a lot of what we did last year. We just kind of updated it,” Benson said.
The school has three plans it can utilize if necessary depending on COVID-19 cases. The first plan is in-person learning with no restrictions. The first plan is how Hankinson Public School will operate during the beginning of the year.
The second plan is in-person learning with some restrictions. This plan would be enacted if cases begin rising in the community or if recommendations from the health department change.
The third plan is remote learning, which Benson said he felt was unlikely to happen during the school year.
“For the most part, it’s going to be as normal as normal gets at least this year with COVID still being an issue,” Benson said.
The school will continue to be sanitized to prevent the spread of sickness and students will be sent home if they’re not feeling well, he said.
Reflecting on last year, Benson said the start of the school year was difficult for staff, students and parents, but by the second half of the school year, a system was in place and things ran smoothly.
“I believe this year will start much smoother than last year started. I think it’ll continue from the way we ended last year, which I thought was very easy. The second half of last year really wasn’t difficult. We had a plan, we had a system, we just ran it and it really wasn’t too bad,” Benson said.
For the coming school year, Benson is looking forward to being able to see his students and interact with them.
“What I keep thinking about is, I haven’t seen the kids. I would see them sometimes at lunch, but 90 percent of the time when I was seeing students last year, they had masks on. So that’s what I look forward to, seeing their faces again. And I’m sure they’ll have changed quite a bit in the last year and a half that we’ve been wearing masks,” Benson said.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Wyndmere Public School
Wyndmere Public School District Supt. Anthony Morrison said masks will be completely optional this academic year.
Academics, sports and extracurricular activities will all be taking place in person at the beginning of the school year.
“We do plan on seeing what we can do about — not class sizes — but maybe taking a look at lunchroom sizes. But for the most part, the things we’ll be encouraging are hand-washing, keeping as much distance as possible and then hygiene when it pertains to coughing and sneezing,” Morrison said.
The school will adapt its policy based on changing COVID-19 cases in the community. Morrison said he expects a smooth start to the academic year.
“I know everyone’s excited to start the school year and we’re excited, excited to have everyone,” he said.
A vaccination clinic run by the Richland County Health Department will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Wyndmere Community Center.
“We’re encouraging students that would like to get the vaccination and are 12 and older, to be able to come in and be able to get vaccinated. We’re definitely hoping that as many people as possible, who can get vaccinated, will get vaccinated.” he said.
For those who cannot get vaccinated or do not wish to do so, wearing a mask is also an option for students, but not required.
“We’re excited to have everyone back. Like I said, there’s a few things that we’re still looking at, like what do we want to do with our lunchtime so we can space students out appropriately. Other than that, I feel like we’re ready. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back,” he said.
This is Morrison’s first year as Wyndmere School District’s superintendent. Morrison was selected by the Wyndmere School Board last May to replace former Supt. Dan Dalchow, who resigned earlier in the year.
Morrison moved to North Dakota from Gallup, New Mexico, where he worked for six years as principal for Tohatchi Middle School.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Lidgerwood Public School
Lidgerwood Public School District Supt. Chris Bastian said masks will be optional at the start of the school year. Staff are also trying to set up classrooms to allow for adequate social distancing.
“We’re going to try to abide by that three foot rule and so we’re trying to structure the rooms so that we can accommodate that,” Bastian said.
Bastian said he and members of the school district have been in communication with the Richland County Health Department to seek advice on how to operate the school in the upcoming academic year.
COVID-19 vaccines will not be mandatory for students, but Bastian said he wants to make sure the opportunity is there for students if they’re interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“There is nothing on the books right now that says that it’s mandatory that they have a vaccination. What we are going to do is make sure that there’s opportunities for vaccination if they so choose. The county health department is doing a great job of pushing that information to us for where the vaccination sites are going to be,” Bastian said.
The school will also continue to be sanitized like it was last year to ensure the safety of students and staff, he said.
All operation plans are subject to change depending on COVID-19 cases in the community.
“For right now we’re going to try to make it business as usual and see what happens,” he said.
Reflecting on last year, Bastian thanked staff, students and families for helping keep the school running with minimal interruptions. The combined effort from all helped the school run as smoothly as it possibly could during a global pandemic.
“It was kind of like fighting a fire. You had your containment type situations and then all of a sudden you’d have a little spread and then you’d have to contain again,” he said.
Bastian said he’s looking forward to welcoming students back to school and having a fairly normal start to the school year.
“I am excited to have all the kids back, even with masks out there looming and everything. I’m just excited that we can start the year off with no masks right at the moment, and try to at least make the attempt to start it normally with just slight adjustments like social distancing,” he said.
The first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 19.
Fairmount Public School
Fairmount Public School District Supt. Brian Nelson said Fairmount will operate as it normally would at the start of the school year.
“There’s nothing that we’re requiring people to do at this time, but that plan can change at any time,” Nelson said.
Masks will be optional for returning students.
Nelson reflected on COVID-19’s effect on the last academic year, saying the year went better than expected.
“In my opinion, I thought it went really well last year. I thought for sure we would have been locked down, but we never did. I think there was only one time where it got weird and that was right before Christmas. So we just shut her down early a little bit,” Nelson said.
As for the upcoming academic year, Nelson said he’s looking forward to a more normal year, but expressed concern about the Delta variant.
“I’m listening to all these other states and how they’re having all these issues and troubles with the Delta variant that’s highly contagious, so I guess we’re just going to have to see,” Nelson said.
The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 25.
