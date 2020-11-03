Schools give October COVID-19 update

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across North Dakota and the country, school superintendents from Wyndmere, Lidgerwood and Hankinson Public Schools gave updates on the last month of school and the future.
Hankinson Public School Superintendent Chad Benson said Hankinson students and staff have begun to adjust to changes.
“I would say that the beginning of the year was very chaotic because there was so much to do and so much going on and so many things changing on a daily basis, but I would say over the past month that we’ve gotten into more of a routine,” Benson said.
One of the largest challenges Hankinson faces, Benson said, is making sure students are staying healthy and being safe outside of school.
Even though staff and students are falling into a routine, staff are feeling overwhelmed. They’re overwhelmed in part because of a lack of substitute teachers to fill in for sick or quarantining teachers, along with added work such as sanitizing and coordinating distance learning.
Lidgerwood Public School Superintendent Chris Bastian agreed staff are dealing with similar issues, particularly the lack of substitutes, but things are beginning to settle after a difficult start to October.
“The beginning of the month of October was a little bit rough around the edges. We did have some quarantines, we were coming off some of our first cases with staff actually getting the coronavirus. We just had a small handful, thank goodness ...” Bastian said.
Wyndmere Superintendent Dan Dalchow said the school has been operating smoothly thanks to the support of students and parents after an 18-person committee created a plan for the school’s COVID-19 procedures, which includes mask wearing and social distancing.
“We’re making it work and I’ll tell you, it’s a lot of work. Hats off to the staff because they are doing what it takes to get it done,” Dalchow said.
Wyndmere staff are putting in extra hours to ensure the safety of students and students are doing their part to keep school safe and open, Dalchow said.
With fall sports winding down Dalchow said there haven’t been any issues with student athlete’s safety because of attendance restrictions at games.
Benson and Bastian also said there weren’t issues with COVID-19 at sporting events this fall.
However, Benson said he still has some concerns about sports as the winter athletic season approaches.
“Our kids are playing and competing against their [other school’s] students, if they’re not following the same guidelines and being as strict with things, are we putting our kids at risk? So there’s been some frustration with that … I’ve said from the get go that this would all work a lot better if we had one set of guidelines …” Benson said.
He said Hankinson will do everything it can to ensure that winter athletics continue as planned.
Bastian said Wyndmere is planning to livestream games in the future for parents and fans to view games at home.
Despite any frustrations or challenges this month, all three superintendents are optimistic about the future and believe schools will continue as planned with staff and student safety at the center of their decisions and procedures.
